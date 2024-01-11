Larsa Pippen Deletes ‘Photoshopped’ Bikini Picture After Fan Backlash

Larsa Pippen scrubbed her latest sexy snap from social media on Wednesday.

via: Page Six

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 49, shared the picture of herself lounging on a beach chair in a skimpy black two-piece swimsuit to her Instagram feed Wednesday.

“Sunshine on my mind,” she captioned the since-wiped snap, which many of her followers pointed out looked Photoshopped, as her skin appeared smooth and flawless.

“Holy hell photoshopped,” one person had commented, with another adding, “Bro this soooooo edited it’s sad.”

Others were appalled by Pippen’s suggestive pose with one leg on the chair and the other on the sand, which put her nether region front and center in the frame.

“Do people no longer feel the need to have a skill set or a talent or are we all just going to throw our vag around and call it a day?” one person savagely wrote in the comments section.

“Close your legs there is no need for this kind of pic,” another snapped.

“Are you obliged to spread your legs so much at your age?” a third questioned.

Some commenters argued that the Bravolebrity should be more conservative as the mother of four children: sons Scotty Jr., 23, Preston, 22, and Justin, 19, as well as daughter Sophia, 15, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen.

“Don’t need to see all that! Don’t you have teenagers?? Be a role model, Mom!” one social media user pleaded.

“You are a mom. Close them legs girl,” another agreed.

Larsa’s loyalists, however, defended the reality star’s choice to post the sizzling image.

“She’s covered her woman parts, I don’t see the problem,” one fan stated.

“Let her live she’s beautiful! We are all going to die one day. Let her live!!!” another supporter wrote.

Perhaps Larsa is leaning into a younger aesthetic amid her relationship with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan, who is 16 years her junior.

The couple have been romantically linked since September 2022 but didn’t confirm their relationship until January 2023.

Larsa and Marcus were spotted celebrating his 33rd birthday with tons of PDA earlier this month.

Her rep did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.