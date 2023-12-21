Larsa Pippen Blasted For 'Kissing The Kardashians' A**' In Explosive 'RHOM' Midseason Trailer [Video]

Larsa Pippen and her former association with The Kardashians are being called out once again.

via: AceShowbiz

“The Real Housewives of Miami has unveiled its heated midseason trailer. The trailer, unveiled on Wednesday, December 20, sees Adriana de Moura and fellow cast member Larsa Pippen getting into a verbal fight.

In the footage, Adriana shaded Larsa over her friendship with Kim Kardashian during an argument. “You weren’t there darling, you were in L.A. for ten years, kissing the Kardashians’ ass, so shut up!” Adriana yelled to Larsa.

In response to the insult, the former wife of Scottie Pippen fires back, “You need to sit the f**k down.”

It wasn’t the first time Adriana slammed Larsa for her relationship with the SKIMS founder. Back in a February 2022 episode, Adriana said, “I’ve known you for more than 10 years. Back when we were hanging out, you already had this attitude that you were better than everybody else. You were here for a minute then you went to L.A. and became Kim Kardashian’s minion. And now, all that rubbed off on you and you came back on a high horse.”

In addition to Adriana, Larsa is also seen feuding with Lisa Hochstein. At one point in the trailer, Larsa tells her close friend, You need to apologize, because you were a complete a–hole.” Lisa then responds, “All last year you were an a**hole to everybody.”

Lisa is also caught in a screaming match with Kiki Barth. “You’re entitled, you’re selfish. Maybe what’s happening with you and Lenny is karma. Karma is a b***h,” Kiki tells Lisa, who is in the middle of a messy divorce from Lenny Hochstein.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” will continue airing its season 6 every Wednesdays at 9 P.M. on Bravo.