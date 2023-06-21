Larry Myers Jr. of 'My 600-Lb. Life' Dead at 49

My 600-Lb. Life star Larry Myers Jr. has died. He was 49.

via: E! News

The reality star—who appeared on the TLC show in January 2022—died at the age of 49, his family has confirmed. A spokesperson for Larry’s loved ones told TMZ the Texas resident died of a heart attack.

“It’s with great sorrow that we announce the passing of my dear cousin Larry Myers,” Larry’s cousin Darrell shared in a June 17 Facebook post, per People. “Many of you know him as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits. If you can help us, we would greatly appreciate it. Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest challenges he has ever had to face.”

He added, “Rest well Junior, you will be missed.”

Larry appeared on season 10 of the reality series, sharing that he weighed over 900 pounds at the time. His nickname “Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits” came after a jingle of his from the episode went viral.

During his appearance, he opened up about his journey, noting, “When I’m cooking, it’s the only time I’m happy, besides when I’m eating. So, it’s the time that I like to sing, and I sing gospel. Because the rest of the time, when I’m not eating, most of my thoughts are morbidly depressing.”

Larry also shared details about his adolescence, including his struggles with dyslexia.

“As I got heavier, my happy childhood ended the day I started school,” he said. “Because I quickly discovered I wasn’t normal…No matter what the teachers tried, I never learned to read, so as the years went by, not being able to read created anxiety and food made me feel better. And by the time I was 10, I was 200 pounds.”

“It hurt me very bad,” he said. “My faith is what saved me.”

Shortly after his passing, Larry’s god-sister Sonya Hines-Hall set up a GoFundMe on the family’s behalf to help with funeral arrangements.

“From a small storefront church in his home town to the big stage of the Apollo theater, Larry always made himself available to sing at special events anytime anyone asked, most of the time free of charge,” her message on the fundraising page read. “His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met.”