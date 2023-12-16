LAPD Investigating Michael B. Jordan Crash After Video of the Actor Allegedly Racing Ferrari Surfaces: Report

Michael B. Jordan’s recent Los Angeles car crash is reportedly under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department after a video of the accident went viral.

via: Page Six

According to TMZ, authorities are now looking to prove the “Creed III” star, 36, was behind the wheel of the pricey sports car when it crashed into a parked car in Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 2.

The outlet reports that if the LAPD finds “criminal culpability” after wrapping their probe, possible criminal charges could be brought by prosecutors.

The new details come after a video surfaced of a red and a blue Ferrari appearing to race on a busy section of Sunset Boulevard on that same night.

The blue sports car moved left and then took a sharp right before hitting a parked Kia.

“Michael B. Jordan crashing out in Hollywood racing another Ferrari,” was written atop the video, which was posted on Instagram Tuesday.

The driver of the red Ferrari spoke to Entertainment Tonight Friday about what happened the night of the crash.

Tenshi Angel said he was listening to music and “just vibing out” when the blue Ferrari pulled up next to him.

“I’m looking like, ‘Oh.’ We was just kind of, like, pacing. This was before the recording there was, like, two blocks away,” Angel claimed.

“We were just cruising. And then — I think it was like the next block, like halfway — we were revving the engines a little bit, then once we got to the next block that was when we was like, ‘Oh.’ Honk[ed] three times. I took off, and that’s what happened.”

When news first surfaced of the accident, officials told us there were no signs of anything “nefarious” and “no evidence of a DUI” when they arrived at the scene.

Additionally, a field sobriety test was not performed on Jordan, 36, and no arrests were made.

TMZ obtained photos of the damages both cars sustained.

The “Black Panther” star’s blue Ferrari’s right fender was ripped off and one of the tires was located multiple yards behind the car.

The left side of the Kia was dented and metal scraps were hanging from it due to the impact from Jordan’s pricey vehicle.

The “Fruitvale Station” actor did not provide police at the scene with an explanation as to what happened, per TMZ.

Jordan and his male friend appeared to be uninjured.