Lance Bass and ‘Boy Meets World’ Star Danielle Fishel Making Movie About ’90s Romance Before *NSYNC Singer Came Out

Danielle Fishel and Lance Bass will be recounting their failed love story in a new movie.

via Variety:

“Lance and I are actually working on a movie about our love story and about our prom experience,” Fishel explained as she welcomed the *NSYNC singer as a guest on the episode. “I dated Lance for about a year while I was on ‘Boy Meets World.’ It was my senior year and Lance came with me to my high school prom.”

Lauren Lapkus and Mary Holland are writing the script.

Throughout the episode, the pair told the story of how they met and fell in love. During “Boy Meets World,” which aired on ABC’s TGIF, *NSYNC came on for a live special in 1999. After spending the day together, Bass had a crush on Fishel — something she didn’t find out about until much later — and had Justin Timberlake ask her for her phone number. The duo began dating while *NSYNC was on tour and Fishel was filming the sitcom and eventually, he went to her prom with her.

“I thought I was going to marry Lance. I had envisioned our future,” she said. “I held on for hope for way too long that we were going to get back together and get married and have a family. … It turns out I’m not Lance’s type.”

Bass, who came out as gay publicly in 2006, noted that going to prom together was a big turning point for him.

“The reason we wanted to make this prom story into a film, I think so many people can relate to that story; so many people in the LGBT community, their prom night was the night they were like, ‘Oh, wait a minute. This can’t happen anymore,’” he said. “This was the catalyst for me that made me start to accept myself, which took a long time after that, but that was definitely the first little straw that broke.”

The pair talked about booking a hotel room for after prom, something he couldn’t stop thinking about the entire time at the dance.

“Lance and I had a very wonderful, very warm, loving relationship but it was completely lacking of intimacy — intimacy in the romantic sense,” Fishel explained. “Lance and I had a hotel room booked and I had a vision for what that night was going to be and Lance was very nervous about what my vision for that night was going to be. That is the night Lance talks about, where he felt like he was hurting me by not being honest with himself or anyone else about what was going on in his life so it was kind of the impetus for him to say, ‘I’m going to end our relationship.’”

He broke up with her two weeks later, saying that the distance wasn’t working. Fishel was devastated and called her mom, who had a great relationship with Bass. Her mom asked if there was any possibility he was gay — to which she said absolutely not. He didn’t come out to Fishel until years later, but they always remained close friends.

We’re sure it’ll end up on someone’s streaming service.