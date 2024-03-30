LaKeith Stanfield Demands Nanny's Lawsuit Over Alleged Unpaid Wages Be Dismissed | lovebscott.com

LaKeith Stanfield and wife Kasmere Trice are being sued by one of their former nannies, who claims they refused to pay her for an eight-day trip to New York City.

via: Radar Online

Stanfield wants the lawsuit filed by their former nanny to be tossed, denying that she is entitled to any damages after caring for their infant child.

RadarOnline.com told you first about the complaint filed by plaintiff Monica Sawyer, described as a travel nanny, who claimed she got stiffed after a week of work during the couple’s visit to New York.

Sawyer said she accepted the gig for $500 a day from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2023, claiming she got right to it after meeting the family at the Greenwich Hotel.

The travel nanny claimed to be overworked and granted barely any time to eat, sleep, or shower as she was allegedly constantly bombarded with additional tasks.

“While Trice did provide the one-hour break, Plaintiff was met with aggression and attitude when she brought it up,” according to the docs obtained by RadarOnline.com that were submitted in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Sawyer claimed that it only became more awkward after she expressed that she didn’t want to hold the child on their returning flight.

She said Trice stopped by to “demand an explanation,” and Sawyer reiterated that seating the infant on her lap was a concern because it is a safety risk. The plaintiff would later take a separate flight home.

However, according to the new court docs from Stanfield, her claims are unfounded. He stated that she has been fully compensated for any wages owed, and “by accepting the payment made to her has effectuated an accord and satisfaction of her claims.”

Per the docs, “The Complaint does not state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action upon which relief may be granted including but not limited to the fact that Plaintiff is not a California employee.”

Additionally, “Plaintiff is not subject to the projections under the California Labor Code or IWC wage orders, and Defendant LaKeith Stanfield is and was not Plaintiff’s employer.”

The Defendants also noted that “some or all of the hours for which Plaintiff claims compensation are not considered hours worked under California law including because Plaintiff claims compensation for time worked after she quit her employment.”

Stanfield and Trice have requested for the court to dismiss the lawsuit “with prejudice in its entirety” while asking that she cover attorneys’ fees.