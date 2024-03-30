Brandy ‘Would Love’ to Do a Reunion Special with ‘Moesha’ Co-Stars: ‘I’m Very Supportive of Everybody’ | lovebscott.com

Cue the Nostalgia!

Brandy “would love” to do a reunion special with her “Moesha” co-stars although she has not spoken to them in a while.

“I would actually love that,” she exclusively told Page Six at her Stella Rosa Brandy tasting event in Houston Wednesday night.

“I haven’t seen the cast in a long time. I would love to see everybody and see how everybody’s doing and see what everybody is up to.”

And when asked if she has reached out to her “Moesha” castmates, including Sheryl Lee Ralph who has been racking up awards from her role on “Abbott Elementary,” the “Boy Is Mine” singer admitted that she hasn’t “talked to anybody” but is “very supportive of them.”

Brandy, 45, played Moesha Mitchell in the titular series from 1996 to 2001. She starred alongside Ralph, Shar Jackson, William Allen Young, Countess Vaughn, Marcus T. Paulk, Fredro Starr and the late Lamont Bentley and Yvette Wilson.

The Grammy winner’s real-life brother, Ray J, also had a recurring role in the show.

In August 2020, the show found popularity once again when it was added to Netflix alongside other black-led shows such as “Sister, Sister,” “The Game,” “One on One” and the “Moesha” spinoff, “The Parkers.”

Outside of her acting and singing career, Brandy is a mom to 21-year-old daughter Sy’Rai, whom she shares with producer Robert Anthony Smith.

The “Full Moon” singer is the new face for the brandy line Stella Rosa and told us that her daughter, who is an aspiring singer, has tried all three of the brand’s new alcohol: Smooth Black, Honey Peach and Tropical Passion.

“She came to a Stella Rosa event maybe a couple of months ago and her favorite is the Honey Peach as well and she loves it,” the “Game” alum told us.

“I don’t want her to love it too much, though, ’cause I’m still mama!” she quipped.

Brandy gave Page Six an exclusive tasting of her B Rocka cocktail, which consists of Stella Rosa Smooth Black brandy, lemon juice, simple syrup and muddled blackberries.

She also took the stage to perform her 1994 hit “I Wanna Be Down” before having a toast with the small intimate crowd.

When asked what led her to collaborate with Stella Rosa, Brandy said the company shares similar values she has.

“It makes sense,” she said of the partnership.

“Family-oriented brand — I’m family-oriented — and drinks have a way of bringing people closer together.”