Home > NEWS

Lady Gaga Laughs Off Microphone Malfunction During Coachella Headlining Gig: ‘At Least You Know I Sing Live’

BY: Walker

Published 4 hours ago

Lady Gaga powered through a technical blunder that took place during her headlining set for Weekend 2 of Coachella 2025 Friday night.

The singer’s microphone glitched during “Abracadabra,” the second song of her set, as seen in video shared on social media.

@anthonyvillafan Lady Gaga mic malfunction during ABRACADABRA Solved it as a pro, Proving she does sing LIVE Coachella Weekend Two #ladygaga #coachella #gaga #gagachella #mayhem #mayheminthedesert #weekendtwo #abracadabra #malfunction ? sonido original – Anthony Villafan

Advertisement

At one point, before she moved to a different part of the Coachella stage, Gaga, 39, obtained a regular handheld microphone to use, instead of the headset microphone she had on.

Holding the mic in one hand and a cane in her other, the musician continued with the performance without missing a single step. Gaga eventually came back onstage equipped with a new headset piece not long after.

Later during the show, while sitting before a piano, Gaga addressed the mishap. “I’m sorry my mic was broken for a second. At least you know I sing live,” she said with a laugh, then adding, “I guess all we can do is our best, and I’m certainly giving you my best tonight.”

Gaga first performed an electrifying and almost two-hour show at Coachella during the event’s first weekend on Friday, April 11. The headlining gig marked her return to the music festival for the first time since she stepped in for Beyoncé last minute in 2017, when the singer was pregnant with twins.

Advertisement

The star’s Coachella set featured various songs from across her iconic career, including throwbacks such as “Judas” and “Poker Face,” as well as new hits from her latest album, Mayhem, such as “Disease” and “How Bad Do U Want Me?”

Coachella is currently taking place from April 18 to April 20. Other headliners include Green Day and Post Malone, along with Travis Scott.

More notable performances include Missy Elliott, Charli xcx, Megan Thee Stallion, Benson Boone, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie, each performing solo, Ed Sheeran, FKA twigs, T-Pain, Tyla, Weezer, Zedd, Jimmy Eat World, The Marías and more.

via: People

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Holly Robinson Peete Slams Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Autism Claims: ‘This Is Some ‘Bulls–t’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Wendy’s Speaks Out After Tweets Shading Katy Perry’s Blue Origin Flight [Photos]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Ryan Coogler Has Spoken To Gillian Anderson About ‘X Files’ Reboot: “Fingers Crossed There”

By: Walker
NEWS

Marlon Wayans Demands Sacrifice in Terrifying Trailer for Jordan Peele-Produced Sports Horror Film Him

By: Walker
NEWS

Yvonne Orji Addresses ‘Pop the Balloon Live’ Criticism And Fan Reaction

By: Walker
NEWS

Jennifer Lopez Could Face Grilling In Diddy Trial As His Team Fights To Block Evidence From 1999 Club Shooting

By: Walker
NEWS

Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards Apologizes to Son Bentley For Not Being In His Life When He Was Younger

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Savage Garden’s Darren Hayes Reveals ‘Terrible Accident,’ Shares Injury Photos [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Watch What Happened When the Two Michelle Williams Finally Met [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Bethenny Frankel Reveals Why She Is Moving From NYC to Florida [Video]

By: LBS STAFF