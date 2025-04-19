Lady Gaga Laughs Off Microphone Malfunction During Coachella Headlining Gig: ‘At Least You Know I Sing Live’

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Lady Gaga powered through a technical blunder that took place during her headlining set for Weekend 2 of Coachella 2025 Friday night.

The singer’s microphone glitched during “Abracadabra,” the second song of her set, as seen in video shared on social media.

Advertisement

At one point, before she moved to a different part of the Coachella stage, Gaga, 39, obtained a regular handheld microphone to use, instead of the headset microphone she had on.

Holding the mic in one hand and a cane in her other, the musician continued with the performance without missing a single step. Gaga eventually came back onstage equipped with a new headset piece not long after.

Later during the show, while sitting before a piano, Gaga addressed the mishap. “I’m sorry my mic was broken for a second. At least you know I sing live,” she said with a laugh, then adding, “I guess all we can do is our best, and I’m certainly giving you my best tonight.”

Gaga first performed an electrifying and almost two-hour show at Coachella during the event’s first weekend on Friday, April 11. The headlining gig marked her return to the music festival for the first time since she stepped in for Beyoncé last minute in 2017, when the singer was pregnant with twins.

Advertisement

The star’s Coachella set featured various songs from across her iconic career, including throwbacks such as “Judas” and “Poker Face,” as well as new hits from her latest album, Mayhem, such as “Disease” and “How Bad Do U Want Me?”

Coachella is currently taking place from April 18 to April 20. Other headliners include Green Day and Post Malone, along with Travis Scott.

More notable performances include Missy Elliott, Charli xcx, Megan Thee Stallion, Benson Boone, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie, each performing solo, Ed Sheeran, FKA twigs, T-Pain, Tyla, Weezer, Zedd, Jimmy Eat World, The Marías and more.

via: People

Advertisement