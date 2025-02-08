La La Anthony Reveals What She’s Looking for in a Man: ‘Be Spontaneous and Make Me Laugh’

BY: Walker Published 39 seconds ago

La La Anthony is ready to get back in the dating game.

Since divorcing from NBA star, Carmelo Anthony, La La describes the dating world as “interesting.” The actress and journalist met the basketball player in 2003 and were engaged a year later. The former couple welcomed their son, Kiyan, in 2007 and were finally married in 2010. Unfortunately, by 2021, their romance had fizzled out and the pair filed for divorce. According to In Touch, these days, La La is “living life and having fun and trying to make amazing memories.”

When it comes to the kind of man she desires, the BMF actress requires two things: Humor and spontaneity. “I joke around all day long, so if you can be spontaneous and make me laugh, those are two great qualities,” she says. When asked about the difficulties with dating in the spotlight, La La pointed out the problem isn’t unique to celebrities, and that “if you talk to women across the world, they’ll say it’s hard to find options. And you don’t just want any options — you want the right ones.

Regarding her ideal date, La La likes to keep things simple: dinner dates, a walk in the park, or even cozying up to a movie. For La La, the most important thing to remember on the dating journey is don’t settle. “And whatever is important to you, don’t sway from that. There’s somebody in this big world who’s going to match everything you’re looking for.”

When asked about advice she would give her younger self, she says, “Don’t get caught up in what people say. No matter what you do, not everyone’s going to like it. People are going to have something to say. So, it’s about making yourself happy. If you feel good with your choices, that’s all that matters.”

via: Hot97