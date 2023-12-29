LA Horror Crash: Kaiser and AMN Healthcare Services Deny Fault in Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Traveling Nurse Charged Over 130 MPH Fatal Collision

A traveling nurse is accused of causing a high-speed fiery wreck that killed six people, including an 8-month pregnant woman.

Attorneys for Kaiser and AMN Healthcare denied fault in newly filed responses weeks after the family of a woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash took legal action against accused driver Nicole Linton and others for wrongful death and negligence.

RadarOnline.com told you first that Sheila Noble, a successor-in-interest and biological aunt of Lynette Noble, 38, sued Linton — a traveling nurse from Texas, AMN Healthcare Services Inc., its subsidiary companies, and Kaiser, after Lynette died alongside her friend, 43-year-old Nathesia Lewis, during a horrific collision at a Los Angeles intersection last August which was captured in shocking CCTV footage.

Prosecutors said Linton was driving her Mercedes-Benz at high speeds up to 130 MPH and ran a red light before smashing into cars in a crowded intersection. Some victims were thrown from their vehicles due to the impact and several vehicles caught fire.

Defense attorneys for Linton said they plan to call an expert who will go under oath that she had a seizure and “froze” at the wheel that fateful day. “Mental incapacitation and unconsciousness are, of course, complete defenses to crimes under California law,” Linton’s attorneys stated in previous court filings.

Linton pled not guilty to six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter after the crash also claimed the lives of Asherey Ryan, who was pregnant, her 11-month-old son, Allonzo, and her boyfriend, Reynold Lester.

As we previously noted, Linton was employed by AMN and was in LA working at Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc’s West Los Angeles Kaiser Medical Center, at the time of the collision.

“Ms. Nicole Lorraine Linton is not employed by Kaiser Permanente, rather is a nurse employed by AMN Healthcare and contracted out to work at Kaiser Permanente on a temporary basis. She was not traveling for Kaiser Permanente at the time of the accident,” a spokesperson for Kaiser had clarified on their behalf.

Had she not been working in the city, however, Noble’s family feels the crash may have been avoided, arguing that Linton was “unfit and dangerous due to her numerous prior motor vehicle accidents, prior acts of self-harm, multiple arrests for violent behavior, and multiple involuntary commitments to psychiatric hospitals.”

Noble asked the court to be awarded damages to cover the costs of the suit and other and further relief as they “deem proper.”

RadarOnline.com has since learned that attorneys for Kaiser and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. denied fault in newly filed responses submitted on Dec. 21 and Dec. 27, both demanding a trial by jury in this matter and to be tossed from the suit.

Kaiser also asked the court to dismiss, with prejudice, Noble’s complaint against Kaiser.