L.A. Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Accused of Choking a Woman to Unconsciousness in Restraining Order

A woman is accusing Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault and has revealed graphic details about the alleged incidents in her quest for a court order of protection.

Bauer denies engaging in any non-consensual activity.

via People:

In a temporary petition for a restraining order filed on Monday and obtained by PEOPLE, the 27-year-old woman alleges that Bauer, 30, violated her consent by doing things that she did not agree to during two separate sexual encounters earlier this year — including being choked to unconsciousness.

A representative for Bauer tells PEOPLE on Thursday that the temporary protection order was granted without advance notion to Bauer and without the judge hearing an evidence from him. The athlete’s legal team plan on refuting the allegations at a hearing set for July 23.

In her request statement requesting the court order, the woman says she first met Bauer at his Pasadena, California, home in April after striking up a conversation with the MLB star on social media.

While the woman says she did agree to have sex with the athlete during their first meeting, she claims Bauer choked her with her own hair “without asking” until she lost consciousness.

According to the woman, she awoke to Bauer having anal sex with her without consent.

“It was extremely painful. I was, at first, still disoriented and unable to speak,” she says in her statement. “As soon as I was able, I said ‘Can we stop.’ and he immediately did.”

The woman returned to Bauer’s home for a second time in May, when she was allegedly choked by Bauer again during sex until she lost consciousness. This time, the woman alleges, Bauer repeatedly punched her in the face when she regained consciousness.

“I was absolutely frozen and terrified. I could not speak or move,” the woman says in her statement. “I tasted blood in my mouth and felt that my lip was split open. My whole body hurt and I could not even tell if he was having sex with me.”

The woman claims her second and final encounter with Bauer left her with a severe headache, two black eyes, a swollen jaw and other bruising throughout her body. She says she returned home to San Diego and was taken to a hospital there after throwing up throughout the day.

While seeking treatment, the woman says she was questioned by officers from the San Diego Police Department about her injuries. After telling them what happened, she was transported to another hospital for a sexual assault examination.

The woman says in her statement to the court that detectives from the Pasadena Police Department questioned her after she was discharged from the hospital. She alleges that police “wanted to record a phone call” between herself and Bauer, so she called up the athlete and recorded him allegedly acknowledging that he had punched her.

Bauer, through his agent Jon Fetterolf, has denied the accusations.

“Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the woman] beginning in April 2021,” Fetterolf said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We have messages that show [the woman] repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters involving requests to be ‘choked out’ and slapped in the face. In both of their encounters, [the woman] drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer’s residence in Pasadena, Calif. where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked.”

“Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, [the woman] spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days following their second and final encounter, [the woman] shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and [the woman] was neither angry nor accusatory,” the statement reads.

Marc Garelick, an attorney for the woman, previously confirmed to PEOPLE that a restraining order against Bauer has been obtained under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act.

In a statement provided to PEOPLE on Thursday, Bryan Freedman, a co-counsel for the woman, says that any “suggestion that she was not the victim of assault is not only false and defamatory but, in fact, perpetuates the abuse.”

“Our client truly wants Mr. Bauer to engage in a medically appropriate therapeutic process where he can receive the treatment he needs to never act this way again,” the statement reads. “If he is willing to meaningfully participate in a process directed by appropriate professionals, it will go a long toward allowing her to feel safe and resolving this matter. But, regardless, she cannot allow this to happen unknowingly to anyone else.”

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Pasadena Police Department confirmed that law enforcement officials are currently looking into the allegations against Bauer.

The Dodgers are also aware of the allegations and have contacted Major League Baseball, which will be handling the matter, a spokesperson for the team previously told PEOPLE.

“The Dodgers take any allegations of this nature very seriously, but will have no further comment at this time,” a statement from the team read.

