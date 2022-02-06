Kylie Jenner Welcomes Second Baby with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner welcomed her second baby with Travis Scott on Feb. 2, she announced on Instagram Sunday.

via People:

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared the news with a black-and-white photo of the infant’s hand. She also revealed the newborn arrived one day after Stormi’s birthday with the caption, “? 2/2/22.”

Jenner’s family and friends posted their congratulations on the little addition in the comments. “Mommy of two life ??????,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote, while Kris Jenner added, “Angel Pie.”

Scott, 30, also reacted with a series of heart emojis: “???????.”

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul confirmed in September that she was expecting baby no. 2 with Scott in a 90-second Instagram video that ended with big sis Stormi, 4, kissing her mom’s belly.

“She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

In October, a source said Jenner and Scott had been spending “as much time with Stormi as they can.”

“Kylie is convinced that she will be the best big sister,” the insider added.

In January, Jenner gave fans an inside look at her baby shower, which was filled with giraffes, designer goods, and fun arts and crafts. The cosmetics entrepreneur, who wore a strikingly simple white long-sleeve body-con dress for the event, posted a gallery of photos showing a behind-the-scenes look at her party on Instagram.

As friends and family arrived, they were welcomed to the event by giant wooden giraffe sculptures which stood in an elaborate white floral display.

Inside, guests were transported to a romantic dream-like jungle space to celebrate the mom of two with dozens of mature trees, which were adorned with roses. Hundreds of candles hung in the foliage.

Using the same natural color palette, partygoers sat at round wooden tables featuring simple greenery and understated candle centerpieces with single white roses on their place settings and wooden name pieces also in the shape of giraffes.

Ahead of the new year, Jenner shared a black-and-white image of herself on Instagram, in which she posed with her hands atop her growing baby bump.

In the caption of her post, she reflected on the highs and the lows of the past year.

“As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” she wrote alongside the image. “I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life.”

“I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. ?,” she added.

We can’t wait to learn the little one’s name!