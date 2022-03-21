Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Share Video Tribute to Son Wolf [Video]

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are celebrating their newborn son with a video dedicated to him.

via: Page Six

The emotional, 10-minute video, which was posted to her YouTube channel on Monday, shows the 24-year-old beauty mogul “pumped and ready-to-go” with her mother, Kris Jenner, and Scott by her side.

One part of the video shows Kylie lying on her side while hooked up to various IVs – before the screen goes dark and only audio plays.

“He’s out!” Kris excitedly shouts, as Kylie says, “Hi, buddy!”

“Oh, my gosh. Your son is here!” she tells Scott.

“What’s up, boy? What’s up, big boy?” the rapper sweetly says.

Baby Wolf then let out his first cry.

The video, titled “To Our Son,” captured Kylie’s full pregnancy journey, beginning with her very first doctor’s appointment, where she learned she was “days away … from a heartbeat.”

The homemade film also included the moment Kylie and Scott’s 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, adorably broke the baby news to Kris, known to her now 11 grandchildren as “Lovey.”

The video included various selfie-style clips from multiple members of the growing Kardashian-Jenner family, who were bursting with excitement to meet the little one.