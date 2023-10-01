Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Legally Change Son's Name to Aire From Wolf

After several months of going through the process of changing their son’s name, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have finalized what will hopefully be the final pick: Aire.

via: HipHopDX

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a judge granted the pair’s request to have their child named Aire Webster. Only Jenner made a virtual appearance for the legal proceedings on Friday (September 29), and since Scott hasn’t objected to the alteration, the petition was approved.

Jenner has said that Aire is a “Hebrew name” and translates to “Lion of God,” though some Jewish educators and journalists disagree.

The celebrity parents have expressed “regret” for naming their second child Wolf. Aire Webster was born in February 2022. Not even two months later, Jenner said that Wolf wouldn’t be their son’s name anymore, as she and Travis didn’t feel it suited him.

“FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE. WE JUST DIDN’T REALLY FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM. JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Jenner first revealed their son’s new name in an Instagram post in January, which featured a mother-son photo with the caption: “AIRE.” That same month, the couple called it quits.

A source close to the Cactus Jack rapper revealed that he and Jenner were allegedly supposed to spend the holiday season together as a family, but claims Jenner and their daughter Stormi ended up going to Aspen with Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Stacey Karanikolau. Travis Scott was not present.

The last public appearance Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner made together before their alleged break up was in December of 2022 during La Flame’s performance at Art Basel in Miami.