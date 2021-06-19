Kylie Jenner Reveals She's 'Not Friends' With Ex Tyga After 4 Years Of Breakup [Video]

Kylie Jenner hasn’t been on the best of terms with ex-boyfriend Tyga since they called it quits.

The mom of one revealed to host Andy Cohen that while they’re not close in any way, they have no tension. “We’re not friends,” Kylie shared. “But we are OK. If I see him out of if I run into him anywhere, you know, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings towards him.”

Tyga, who shares a son with Rob Kardashian’s baby mama Blac Chyna, and Kylie started dating back in October 2014. They faced ups and downs in their relationship as they were rumored to be splitting in November 2015. Kylie, however, denied the rumors as she confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres, “No, honestly people have it all wrong. No. We’re not broken up.” They were together until April 2017 when they called it quits for good.

During the reunion, Kylie was also asked about why her baby daddy Travis Scott (II) was rarely seen on “KUWTK”. To the question, the 23-year-old shared, “I don’t know. I guess, sometimes, he doesn’t want to be filmed. I never pressured him to be on the show.”

Kylie also talked about hiding her pregnancy as it wasn’t featured on the show. “I stayed in my house and around my neighborhood. And then towards the end, there would be helicopters everyday, I couldn’t even leave.. I couldn’t even go outside ’cause they’d be shooting all my deliveries,” Kylie recalled. “I remember, people thought it was a crib but it was just a piece of furniture showing up in my house.”

Although Kylie stayed lowkey for months when she was pregnant with Stormi, whom she shares with Travis, Khloe Kardashian stated that the whole process was “joyous.” Kendall Jenner also claimed that it was “the greatest decision” that Kylie made. “I think that the more at peace you are when you are pregnant, that goes into your child. And I think it’s a reflection of even her daughter today and how, like, amazing and beautiful she is. It was just ’cause Kylie was so at peace in her pregnancy,” Kendall explained. “And I really do think that it was just the best decision.”

Later in the episode, Kylie also discussed marriage. When asked if marriage was in the cards for her, the TV star and makeup mogul said, “I’m not thinking about marriage right now. But I would hope to get married one day.”

Part two of the reunion special airs on E! Sunday, June 20, at 8 p.m. ET.