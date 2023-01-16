Kyle Richards Slams Reza Farahan for Calling Her ‘Most Overrated’ ‘Housewife,’ He Claps Back

Reza Farahan got into a bit of a social media feud ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after he called her ‘overrated’ during his appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’

via Page Six:

The “Shahs of Sunset” alum didn’t hold back Sunday when Andy Cohen asked him on “Watch What Happens Live” to name the “most overrated” star of the “Real Housewives” franchise.

“This is going to get me in a lot of trouble, so I’m sorry in advance,” Farahan, 49, prefaced his answer, “but Kyle Richards. Sorry, Kyle.”

The real estate agent then shared his idea for the “Halloween” actress’ replacement: former “RHOBH” cast member Lisa Vanderpump, with whom Richards has feuded for years.

“Ding dong, I want her to come back,” he joked, referencing Vanderpump’s shady tweetafter nemesis Lisa Rinna quit the show earlier this month. “I want to know what’s going on in her life.”

Richards, 54, took to the comments section of an Instagram post Monday to slam Farahan.

“Wasn’t his show cancelled? And wasn’t he the first one voted off on Traitors?” she wrote. “I can’t even be offended.”

Richards’ shade didn’t sit right with Farahan, who took a dig at her strained relationship with sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards.

“My show was canceled and I was killed 1st on traitors, but my siblings and all my cast mates still take my calls,” he commented back. “How are @kathyhilton and @kimrichards11 doing @kylerichards18 ?”

Many fans sided with Farahan, calling the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” alum “boring.”

“I agree and to me her storyline [is] like boring, I guess that’s why she has to resort to instigating,” one user commented. “He[r] storyline for years has been Kim, then it was Kathy…she has always lacked a story.”

“Yes! Give me LVP over Kyle any day of the week ??,” another fan chimed in.

Others, however, took Richards’ side, noting that she is the face of the show as the only “RHOBH” star to appear in all 12 seasons so far.

“Kyle is Beverly Hills and no one can take that from her, even these LVP Stan’s sorry… Kyle is the Original OG,” one person wrote.

“Thoughts are that Reza is trying to stay relevant and be a shade assassin but his attempts are beyond cringe!” another commented.

Do you think Kyle Richards is overrated?