Kyle Richards Reveals if She’ll Spend Christmas with Mauricio Umansky After Announcing Split

Kyle Richards and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky spent Thanksgiving together and appears they will be spending the next one together as well.

via: Messenger

The two will be celebrating the holiday at their Aspen home, Richards exclusively told The Messenger at “DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy’s.” The event, which is a toy drive for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California, was held at Kathy Hilton’s home in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

She added that she hopes she can have a “pre-Christmas” celebration with her sisters.

Christmas won’t be the first holiday she and the former Dancing With the Stars contestant have had since their split. The two also spent Thanksgiving together in their home.

“You know, we live under the same roof and May and I have never been a couple that fights,” she continued. “And that’s not — I’m not just saying that. If you ask my kids [they] have never seen a fight between us ever. So you know it wasn’t. We had our close couple of friends there. And, you know, it was sort of just a normal Thanksgiving, actually.”

As for how she and Umansky are doing, Richards said, “We’re still in the same place. We’re just, you know, living under the same roof.”

She added, “It’s certainly not a position I ever imagined myself to be in, you know, after being married all these years.”

Richards and Umansky tied the knot on Jan. 20, 1996, and share four daughters: Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

“And I love him very much, obviously,” Richards said of Umansky. “So that part is obviously difficult, but I think people do think it’s probably strange, I guess. I don’t know. I think people think it’s not even true that we’re going through a hard time. I don’t understand that. I don’t know that I can imagine anybody that would put their family through anything like that.”

Asked if there’s a chance for them to reconcile, Richards explained, adding the two are also “very much alike.”

“We’re just taking everything a day at a time right now.”

Richards and Umansky, who vacationed together with their daughters just weeks after announcing their split, added that they also enjoy quality time as a family.

“We were watching movies last night with the girls,” she added. “And so I’m just grateful that we’re as good of friends as we are. And we can navigate through this difficult time the way we are.”

Though Umansky said he refuses to watch this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which features their split, Richards said she’s tuning in.

“It’s been a challenging year and a half, actually. Obviously, having the cameras rolling at the same time has been difficult. But, you know, we do have some fun times on the show as well though.”

She noted that she watches “two days before it airs, so I kind of need to know what’s going on and what these people are saying about me behind my back.”