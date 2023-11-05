Kyle Richards Refers to Split With Mauricio Umansky as 'Divorce' [Video]

Kyle Richards is one to choose her words carefully, so it’s especially shocking she used the word “divorce” to describe what she and Mauricio Umansky are going through.

via: Too Fab

During an interview with press, including TooFab, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reflected on how some of the things she’s gone through recently have affected her, including her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

“I’ve gone through a lot this last year that does change you. Losing my best friend to suicide changed me. Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger but it definitely changes you as a person. I feel good,” she told reporters.

When asked by another reporter the question prior whether she felt there was any chance of reconciliation for the pair, she said she was just taking things a day at a time.

“I’m grateful that we get along so well and love each other very much and we’re putting our family first,” she said. “We’re still living together under the same roof and I’m proud of the way that we are navigating through this. I just take it a day at a time.”

Richards also admitted that watching the current season — which will continue to chronicle her decision to separate as it goes on — has been “really hard” for her, especially “seeing my kids’ faces and some of those conversations.”

“I didn’t even see last week’s episode, I’m trying to watch it on my phone and was like, ugh, I’m getting stressed and then I forgot it was on,” said Richards. “This is what happens after 13 years. I forgot to watch it and didn’t even remember to post about it. So maybe that’s a subconscious thing I’m doing. Its just gonna be hard to relive all that.”

She also revealed her plan to get more tattoos, despite Mauricio fighting with her over that very thing on the season premiere.

“I really enjoy them and for so long I didn’t get them, I felt like I couldn’t because my mom would have been mad at me,” she said. “My daughter, we got one together, I have a matching one with Mauricio, I’m getting a matching one with my oldest daughter. I’m definitely getting another one.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo.