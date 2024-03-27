Kyle Richards Recalls the 'Amazing' Advice Rihanna Gave Her About RHOBH Stars Prying Into Her Marriage [Video] | lovebscott.com

Kyle Richards is opening up about meeting Rihanna and the words of wisdom the singer gave her.

via People:

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, revealed on the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa that the singer, 36, gave her “amazing” advice after meeting in Aspen, Colorado, in December.

“So, she was in Kemo Sabi when I was in Aspen,” explained Richards. “It was actually closed, Kemo Sabi, and I was heading home and I saw there was a light on and I was like, ‘Oh, I need to get something from there,’ and I knew they would open the door for me. So I knocked and they’re like, ‘Oh, it’s Kyle,’ and I saw them like saying something like, ‘What do we do,’ and I was like, What’s going on?'”

The Bravo star said that after being let inside, the western apparel store’s staff told her that Rihanna was upstairs.

Richards then asked them to let the “We Found Love” singer know she was there and that she knew Rihanna is “a fan of the show.”

“She stopped my daughter once and tapped my daughter on the shoulder when she was with a group of her friends, and my daughter turned around,” recalled Richards, noting that the singer told her daughter that she was “obsessed” with her family.

After being invited upstairs, Richards said Rihanna was “so sweet” and gave her “all kinds of amazing advice about my marriage, the women, and how we’re handling things.”

“I haven’t told anybody this, but she said something that was so amazing to me and I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ She said, ‘Next time one of these women want to know all the details of the intimacies of your marriage, tell them ‘Why do I need to give you the blueprint to my home when I’m already renovated?'” said Richards.

The television personality expressed that while she’s not sure if it’s “bad” to be vocal about the advice the singer gave her, it was something that resonated with her.

“I was like, ‘This woman is so smart. She’s such a woman’s woman.’ She was so incredibly supportive and sweet and just such a beautiful person just inside and out,” said Richards.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Richards said that she has not begun seeing other people since news broke of their separation from Mauricio Umansky last July.

“I mean that day will come regardless because we are separated and we’re allowed to do what we want to do right now. That’s the way it is,” she said.

Listen to the clip below.

