Kyle Richards Claims She 'Cannot Move' After Suffering Back Injury

Kyle Richards “cannot move” after suffering a back injury, she shared Thursday via social media.

via Page Six:

“I hurt my back and cannot move,” she captioned the shot of her lunch tray, consisting of tomato soup and broccolini. “This is where I will be for the unforeseeable future.”

Her feet were covered up with a blanket, with the television in the background of the photo.

The reality star has yet to reveal what caused the injury, but did go on to say that her dogs, German Shepherds Luna and River, haven’t left her side as she recovers.

“These babies won’t leave my side. Not even to eat or use the bathroom #germanshepherds,” she explained, along with a crying face, prayer, and red heart emojis.

She also acknowledged what a bad idea it was for her to watch a comedy while unable to move, as she giggled at “Bridesmaids” (2011) starring Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph, playing in the background.

“Maybe not the best thing to watch when I Can’t move,” she added, along with three more crying face emojis.

The “Housewife” recently claimed she’s unsure if she’ll be back for another season of the show, telling E! News last month, “I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well, maybe I can do one more.’

“And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended.”

Get well soon, Kyle.