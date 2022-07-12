Kyle Richards: I Apologized to Garcelle for Laughing at Erika Cursing at Her Son [Video]

Kyle Richards has reached out to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Garcelle Beauvais following their recent tension on the Bravo series.

via: Page Six

On Tuesday, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said she “felt terrible” watching herself call Jayne’s boozy behavior “not funny … but funny.”

“You’d think after 12 years, I would know better, but we screwed up — I did. I messed up,” Richards said during an Amazon livestream, adding that she and husband Mauricio Umansky — who thought Jayne’s behavior was “great” — both apologized to Beauvais.

Richards, 53, said she felt her apology to Beauvais, 55, was “personal” and didn’t want “go tell everybody” about it, which is why she didn’t mention it on her Instagram while previously addressing the drama.

“But I’m saying it now because a lot of people don’t think I apologized to her, but my husband and I did immediately.”

Although Richards noted that the ladies typically get together the day after a cast event to discuss it, she acknowledged that she “never should have commented on something that [she] hadn’t even seen [for herself].”

She added that she’s “sorry if [she] disappointed anybody in that moment” and revealed that the ordeal caused her to “stop watching the show” in order to “disconnect from that a bit.”

Richards was met with outrage when she initially attempted to explain why she was laughing about Jayne telling 14-year-old Jax to “get the f–k out of here” during Beauvais’ birthday party.

“I was laughing about a friend’s drunken, ridiculous behavior. NOT about disrespecting someone’s child,” she insisted in an Instagram comment last week. “I think you know me better than that by now. I wasn’t even there to see this and only heard about Erika and what she had said later.”

She then doubled down in a series of since-expired Instagram Stories. “We are all parents and certainly wouldn’t want anyone speaking to any of our children like that,” she wrote at the time, admitted that focusing on Jayne’s “new” relationship with alcohol “minimized” the “more important issue.”

It’s unclear how Beauvais received her co-star’s apology, but she was certainly livid when she first saw the scene.

“@GarcelleB did you know Kyle, Mauricio, Dorit & PK had this conversation laughing off the appalling way Erika spoke to your child or did you learn this watching the episode?” a Twitter user inquired last week.

“Nope never saw this scene until now ?,” Beauvais replied before praising all three of her sons for showing “respect to people even when they don’t deserve it.” (She is also mom to Jax’s twin brother, Jaid, and 31-year-old Oliver.)

Kyle Richards says she apologized to Garcelle for laughing at Erika cursing out her son. ? thoughts? #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/pQShmCLA71 — The Gworls Are Fighting (@Barbiedolltvv) July 12, 2022