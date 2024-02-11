Kyle Richards Admits She and Mauricio Umansky ‘Need Help’: I Fear We’re ‘Not Going to End Up Together’ | lovebscott.com

Kyle Richards is no stranger to talking about her relationships, especially amid her current separation from her husband of nearly three decades, Mauricio Umansky.

via: Page Six

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star revealed during Wednesday’s episode that she and her estranged husband were in therapy hoping to identify the root of their problems.

Richards explained to her co-star Dorit Kemsley that a major issue between her and the real estate agent is that they barely get into fights, which she claims has detrimentally impacted their communication.

“So often it’s like, something will bother one of us and it’s like we’d just rather be peaceful and just not deal,” she said.

“I am more the one that will say ‘this upsets me’ and I have that fiery side where he’s more like just wants to be peaceful all the time, but that’s not always a good thing.”

Richards, 55, further said she gets upset with Umansky, 53, for often being gone on business as he tends to miss important family events.

“I almost feel like he thinks ‘give Kyle some time and she’ll get over and she’ll be fine’ but I’m telling him … it’s a lot more than that,” she continued. “We need help.”

The Bravo star explained that the “Dancing With the Stars” alum agreed to be more present, but he continues to focus his energy on his work, which she referred to as “his child.”

“So I’m like, if we’re having these issues, why can’t you give [me] that energy?” she continued.

Overall, Richards explained that she doesn’t feel like a priority to Umansky despite always supporting him in his endeavors.

“I’ve supported him through everything since day 1 when he had nothing,” the Bravolebrity said in her confessional.

“When I told him that we are in trouble and I need you to work through this with me, I needed to feel like I was a priority and we were a priority.”

“If there’s no effort made or put into us, we’re not going to end up together,” she added. “We’ll never survive this.”

In July 2023, Page Six confirmed the couple decided to separate after 27 years of marriage.

At the time, they insisted it had been a “challenging” year for them and denied any “wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

However, the couple appears to be putting in the work to stay married as Richards admitted she couldn’t imagine living a life without Umansky.