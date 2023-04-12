Kyle Kuzma Blasts Former Wizards Teammate Spencer Dinwiddie for Saying He Doesn’t Care About Winning [Photos + Video]

There’s no love lost between former teammates Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma, and Dinwiddie added fuel to the fire on Wednesday.

Dinwiddie, who was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Brooklyn Nets in February, appeared on Michelle Beadle’s FanDuel TV NBA show Run It Back on Wednesday, and shared his thoughts on Kuzma.

“There’s a lot of guys in the NBA that really pour there heart and soul into basketball,” Dinwiddie said. “There are a lot of guys who have different things that drive and motivate them. If we look at him [Kuzma] and the way he approaches life, fame, all that stuff, we can see that his priorities tend to vary.”

Dinwiddie added, “You know that you’re there shooting shots to try to get a contract. You’re probably not even a third star really on a good team, because if you were the Lakers probably would have kept you.”

“You’re probably not even a third star really on a good team, because if you were the Lakers probably would have kept you.” Spencer Dinwiddie didn’t hold back on Kyle Kuzma ? pic.twitter.com/QmrFRzanpI — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 12, 2023

As soon as Kuzma caught wind of Dinwiddie’s comments, the Wizards forward hopped on Twitter to share a thread in which he ripped him apart for often getting traded, as well as not making as much money as Kuzma, among other things.

“The Wizards and I have so much real estate on Dinshittie island,” Kuz began. “This guy got signed by a team [$60 million contract] and was traded before the season was over.”

Kuz continued, “What in the world have you won in this league? Lol you’ve been bounced around like a basketball my boy.”

After blasting Dinwiddie’s per-game averages while Kuz played with him in Washington, Kuzma ended his rant by saying the “only way” Spencer will ever be worth his contract is if the NBA begins paying its players in crypto currency.

Check out Kuzma’s full thread below.

Ok so since I’m so “famous” @FanDuelTV & @SDinwiddie_25 let me give you all some clout. I’m usually unbothered but things on the internet but I will not allow this delusional guy to continue to talk about my teammates and I. Here’s a thread: ??? — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023

2.) what in the world have you won in this league? Lol you’ve been bounced around like a basketball my boy.??? — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023

4.) 2nd option??? More like 2nd point guard Lol my man I watched you for two months at the end of your Wizards tenure (being the second option) average 8-4-4. Sounds good but glad you’re hooping now! — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023

And last but not least! 6.) The only way you’ll ever be worth your contract is if the NBA finally gives you your wish of getting paid in crypto *check the markets* ? Enjoy the clicks! Go @sixers !!! — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023

After letting all of that sit for a few minutes, Kuzma tweeted this and pinned it to the top of his profile.

I just don’t like false narratives w me! People use the way I dress or my celebrity against me. Don’t let my confidence offend your insecurities. I’m a very driven person & strive to get better like I have been my entire career! if you knew my story you’d rock with me more!??? — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023

Without editorializing too much, it would appear that Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma don’t like one another all that much.