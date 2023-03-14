Kyle Chrisley Arrested for Aggravated Assault 2 Months After Parents Report to Prison

Kyle Chrisley, the once-estranged son of Todd Chrisley, was arrested for aggravated assault by the Smyrna Police Department in Tennessee on Monday.

via People:

Smyrna Police said in a press release, obtained by PEOPLE, that Kyle, who currently works for Penske Truck Rental in Smyrna, got into a physical altercation with a supervisor. During the incident, the 32-year-old reality star allegedly brandished a “fixed blade.”

The following day, Kyle “voluntarily appeared … for booking procedures related to the active criminal warrant,” according to the press release. Authorities said he was transported to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and his bond was set at $3,000.

Kyle is due back in court on March 20, per the public citation records.

Kyle’s arrest comes two months after his father Todd, 54, checked in to the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola to begin his 12-year prison sentence, while stepmom Julie, 50, reported to the Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna to serve out her seven-year sentence.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to a combined prison term of 19 years in November after a jury convicted the couple of a multimillion dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme. Both Todd and Julie have also been ordered to serve an additional 16 months of probation following release from prison.

Following their sentencing, Kyle quoted the Bible verse Matthew 7: 1-3 on his Instagram Story.

“Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you,” the verses read. “Who do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?”

Todd shares Kyle — and formerly estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley — with ex-wife Teresa Terry. Tensions between Kyle, Todd and Julie worsened after the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch was granted custody of his son’s daughter, Chloe, with ex Angela Johnson.

Kyle later revealed that they have since made amends.

“I haven’t been the best dad to Chloe,” he wrote on Facebook in 2019. “I’ve had a problem with drugs, I’ve acted completely ridiculous and through all that, they have stood by my side.”

“Nine months ago, I went to my dad with an apology,” he added. “His words were ‘I love you always, and you are forgiven’ and just like that, I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness.'”

A whole family of criminals.