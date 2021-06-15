KUWTK Reunion: Khloé Kardashian Says They Weren't Allowed to Discuss Kourtney's Love Life on Show [Video]

Khloé Kardashian is calling out her sister Kourtney for not detailing her love life on during the later seasons of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

via: People

Khloé Kardashian is revealing why fans didn’t see much of sister Kourtney’s romantic relationships on Keeping Up with the Kardashians following her split from ex Scott Disick.

In the new sneak peek at Thursday’s KUWTK reunion, host Andy Cohen asks Khloé, 36, whether she thinks she “carried the show” by opening up about her life more than some of her other family members.

“Khloé, in season 17 you pointed out that in later seasons you shared a lot more of your personal life than Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and your mom did,” says Cohen. “Do you feel like you carried the show for the past few seasons?”

“I mean there’s been times that I think maybe [it was] what I was going through, because you could also say Kourtney and Scott at the beginning, so much was about them,” Khloé replies. “But maybe there wasn’t as much going on in other people’s lives.”

“I will say that sometimes Kim and I have had this conversation really openly – we feel like we give so much and maybe others aren’t holding up their end of the deal too,” she continues. “If other people are going through things and they’re choosing not to share that’s when it’s unfair, but if there’s really nothing else going on in someone’s life what are they supposed to share?”

The Watch What Happens Live host then asks, “Is there something you can pinpoint that someone else was going through that you thought should be shared on the show?” to which Khloé uses Kourtney, 42, as an example.

“Well like Kourt, I think Kourt learned from how much the public was in her relationship with Scott, it made her not want to share future dating relationships,” she says.

“We weren’t even allowed to talk about it – I’m not saying put him on, but Kourtney wouldn’t even let us mention it, even though there’s paparazzi photos,” she Good American mogul adds. “So we were frustrated that we couldn’t even talk about what Kourtney was doing.”

Kourtney dated Scott, 38, on and off for about a decade before officially splitting in 2015. The pair share sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8, and remain close as they coparent the three kids.

Following their split, Kourtney dated model Younes Bendjima for over a year until they broke up in August 2018 and, earlier this year, PEOPLE confirmed the Poosh founder’s new relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

If you care to watch, part 1 of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!.