Kris Jenner ‘Traumatized’ by Blac Chyna Pulling Gun on Rob Kardashian

Kris Jenner got emotional on the witness stand Friday morning as she recalled learning that Blac Chyna had allegedly pointed a gun at her son Rob Kardashian just two months after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

When Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, asked Jenner why she did not call Chyna after speaking with Kardashian about the exes’ fight on Dec. 14 2016, Jenner insisted she was too shaken over her daughter Kim Kardashian being tied up and robbed in Paris just weeks prior.

“She [Chyna] tried to put a gun to his [Rob’s] head,” the momager, 66, said while on the verge of tears. “My daughter, 60 days prior, was put in a tub, robbed at gunpoint … I was traumatized by this. My daughter was almost killed.

“Chyna said it was a joke … the gun pulled on my son’s head was a joke. … I was traumatized … and it’s not a joke,” Jenner continued, her voice booming in the courtroom.

“I’m a mom, and my responsibility is to take care of everyone. We didn’t put Chyna on the show, put her in a home … so we can take it away. Why would we do that?” she asked. “This is now blowing up, and I was so hopeful that this was going to be OK. So to answer your question, that’s why I didn’t call Chyna.”

Jenner also claimed the then-couple were under the influence during their fight, telling the jury, “It’s an ongoing theme in their relationship — the drinking, the drugs.”

The businesswoman was also questioned about a text she had sent to the “Rob & Chyna” showrunner after the altercation that read, “She [Chyna] beat the s–t out of Rob’s face.”

According to Jenner, she was still upset about the fight when she sent the text and explained that she used the phrase “beat the s–t” as a figure of speech.

“I think I meant to say she beat the s–t out of his face. … It’s like you’re at an awards show and you get slapped. … It’s, ‘Oh, s–t! You got the s–t slapped out of you.’ It’s a figure of speech. I [hadn’t] seen him [Rob] yet,” she recalled as daughters Kim, 41, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner visibly stifled their laughter at the explanation.

Kris also drew laughs from a few jurors and audience members over her reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars.

When asked about her subsequent text to the showrunner that read, “We need to ditch this bitch” in reference to Chyna, Kris claimed she sent it in the heat of the moment.

“I was very angry, very upset, very disappointed. I felt so sad. It was not my proudest moment, but it was how I felt at the time,” she argued.

Ciani later asked Kris about a Jan. 11, 2017 letter that Rob allegedly wrote asking his mother not to cancel season two of his show with Chyna.

“The only things he has written to me are Mother’s Day cards,” Kris said. “I don’t believe those are Rob’s words. I think someone wrote it for him.”

She added that she didn’t know what frame of mind Rob was in when he sent the letter to her. “One day he was OK, the next day he was a mess again. It was really hard to figure out.”

When asked by Ciani if she knew the Season 2 of “Rob & Chyna” was canceled, Kris said the show just was never picked up. Kris explained if the second season was “green lit,” she would’ve received a letter since she was acting as Rob’s manager.

“[Rob] never got the letter exercising the option,” Kris said to Ciani. “There was nothing to be canceled, is my point.”

Chyna, 33, took the Kardashian-Jenners to court over claims the family had used their influence to cancel her and Rob’s aforementioned E! show. She is suing for $40 million for loss of earnings and more than $60 million in future earnings.

The “Kardashians” stars have denied the accusations, claiming they simply wanted to protect Rob, 35, from an allegedly abusive partner.

Chyna and Rob share 5-year-old daughter Dream.