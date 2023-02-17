Kris Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumor After Flashing $1.2M Diamond Ring [Photo]

Could there be another Kardashian-Jenner wedding in the making?

Family matriarch Kris Jenner is sparking new engagement rumors after flashing a massive diamond ring from longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble on social media.

via Page Six:

The momager posted a photo of her ring finger adorned with the huge sparkler on her Instagram Story earlier this week in honor of Valentine’s Day, and let the picture do the talking instead of adding a caption.

Rushing over to Reddit, confused fans had mixed reactions to the meaning of the ring.

One person wrote, “Did you see Kris’ latest Instagram story? A new ring from him? Engaged?”

“I was thinking engagement,” another wrote, before a third added, “A Kris wedding sounds like fun content for the show.”

The mom of six has yet to speak out on the speculation.

Page Six has reached out to the pair’s reps for comment. Jenner, 67, who has worn massive diamonds on her hands before, shared a series of snaps from her romantic Valentine’s Day with her beau, consisting of flowers and Champagne.

The ring, which featured a simple band with clear-cut stone sitting proudly in the center, is estimated to be worth over $1.2 million, Kyron Keogh, Managing Director and Co-founder of ROX told Page Six.

The jewelry expert said the ring is a heart cut of approximately 10 carats.

“Fit for Kardashian royalty, Kris Jenner’s ring is the picture of romance, and looks like a heart cut of approximately 10 carats, with baguette diamonds on either side,” the expert continued.

“Heart-cut diamonds are one of the most sought-after diamond shapes and are becoming increasingly popular amongst fiancés-to-be who are not afraid to stand out.”

The duo, who have been dating since 2014, were last year rumored to be secretly married after her daughter Khloé Kardashian noticed her wearing a diamond ring on that finger.

“I’ve heard from so many people that you’re secretly married,” Khloé, 37, tells her mom in an episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” to which Jenner replied with a giggle, “No, I’m not secretly married.”

After noticing Jenner with a massive ring, Khloé pressed her mom more.

“Stop,” Jenner added. “You think I’m gonna get married and not have a big ass party? No, Khloé, I’m not secretly married. I swear to God, on all my kids and daddy.”

While it’s unclear if the pair are engaged at this time, Jenner and Gamble, 42, do live together in a lavish Calabasas mansion, located next door to Khloé’s.

Jenner previously gushed over her man’s “protective side,” saying he “takes care of everything” at the house and essentially acts as the “head of security.”

If they are engaged, we have to give it up for Corey. He knows his role, doesn’t cause any drama, and generally stays out of the way.

Peep Kris’ rumored engagement ring below.