Kourtney Kardashian Slammed for Letting 9-Year-Old Daughter Penelope Wear Fake Nails [Video]

Kourtney Kardashian has come under fire for letting her 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, wear fake nails.

via Page Six:

Penelope, whom Kardashian shares with ex Scott Disick, appeared with long, pointy brown acrylic nails in a video posted to their mommy-daughter TikTok account on Wednesday.

After Penelope poured a can of United Soda into a glass and took a sip, the video cut to her reality star mom wearing a plunging black pajama top while drinking the same organically sweetened beverage.

In the comments section, critics called out Kardashian for allowing her daughter to have fake nails, arguing that the manicure wasn’t age-appropriate for Penelope.

“Wow, kids this age put on nails in the USA..wow,” one person commented on the video.

“WAIT…does she have tips on!?! At that age I was lucky enough to wear eyeshadow,” a second TikToker wrote in shock.

“The nails are cute but dam [sic] it makes her seem way older with a set on like that,” a third person agreed.

“P you’re too young to be fixing nails,” another added.

But others posted their support for Penelope and even complimented her fancy fingers.

“Her hair and nails are amazing,” one fan commented.

“I LOVE YOUR NAILS,” another stan added.

“Penelope can you give us a nail tutorial?” one more asked.

Kardashian initially launched her joint TikTok account with Penelope in November. It was briefly disabled for violating multiple guidelines, only to be reinstated the next day.

The Poosh founder and Disick, 38, also share two sons: Mason, 11, and Reign, 6.

Kourtney is not the only Kardashian who has a TikTok page with one of her kids: Kim Kardashian and her 8-year-old daughter, North West, launched theirs on Thanksgiving.

Lord — honestly, who cares? People need to complain about things that affect the public…like these gas prices.