Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Needed ‘Urgent Fetal Surgery’ to Save Baby Boy's Life [Photo]

Kourtney Kardashian revealed on Wednesday that she needed “urgent fetal surgery” to save her unborn baby boy’s life.

Speaking out for the first time about her hospital stay last week, the “Kardashians” star explained via Instagram that she “wasn’t prepared” for the health emergency following three “really easy” pregnancies.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kardashian captioned an emotional black-and-white photo of her husband, Travis Barker, holding her hand.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

The already mom of three, 44, described being crippled with “fear” as she was rushed into the surgery that would ultimately save their baby’s life.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” the reality star continued. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

The Lemme founder concluded her message by thanking God for their continued health and allowing her to walk “out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy.”

Barker also tweeted Wednesday afternoon a similar announcement, explaining that he “flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery” that “went well.”

“I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday,” he concluded his tweet.

Barker and his band were forced to postpone their European tour last week after he had to rush back to Los Angeles to deal with an “urgent family matter.”

Not long after, the famed musician shared photos taken from inside an airport’s prayer room before boarding his flight to LA.

Just days later, Kardashian and Barker were photographed leaving the hospital with the former still visibly pregnant.

A source told People that she had a “brief” stay in the hospital but was back at home feeling better.

We’re glad everything is okay. See Kourtney’s post below:

