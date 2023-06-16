Kourtney Kardashian Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting Child with Husband Travis Barker [Video]

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are having a baby!

Kourtney surprised Travis during his sold out Blink-182 show in Los Angeles.

Standing in the audience, Kourtney held up a big sign that read ‘Travis, I’m Pregnant’ — and the audience went wild!

The two shared a clip of the moment in a collaborative post on Instagram.

If you’ve been ‘keeping up,’ Kourtney and Travis have been on an IVF journey to get pregnant for quite some time.

This will be Kourtney and Travis’ first child together.

The newborn will join Kourtney’s three children from a prior relationship with Scott Disick: Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 10; and Reign Disick, 8. Meanwhile, Travis co-parents Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He’s also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

Congrats to the couple!

