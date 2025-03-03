Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Viral Rumors Son Mason, 15, Has a Baby in Rare Statement

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Kourtney Kardashian is speaking out amid rumors her 15-year-old son Mason Disick has a child.

On Sunday, March 2, the Kardashians star, 45, shared a rare statement on her Instagram Stories to address the speculation about her teenage son.

“I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not,” she wrote. “Mason does not have a child.”

“These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE,” she continued. “My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him. Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies. And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone.”

Although Mason has pulled back from the public in recent years — and is no longer on his famous family’s reality TV series The Kardashians — he has started to appear in family photos again and recently went public with his own Instagram account.

In May 2024, Mason launched his first official Instagram page and shared rare photos of himself looking all grown up on the social media platform.

In the first post, the teenager uploaded a snapshot of himself posing outdoors on a balcony with his head dipped down while wearing a cap over his face, wearing a black T-shirt and baggy khaki pants. In a second snap, Mason had his back turned to the camera as he showed off his outfit some more.

Mason received emotional reactions from his aunts Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian in the comments section as they responded to the photos.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” Khloé, 40, wrote as Kim, 44, added, “You’re really on Instagram.”

This past January, Mason’s father, Scott Disick, opened up about his son’s dating life and shared some advice he gave his eldest child as he appeared on the first episode of Khloé’s podcast Khloé in Wonder Land.

“Mason especially, if he’s going through something, you know, I talk to him about my life. Like mistakes that I did. Like here’s what I’ve done and what’s worked for me, what hasn’t worked for me,” Disick, 41, began.

“Even recently, he’s starting to really like girls. And obviously, girls like him,” he continued. “I just said, ‘You know it’s like, you can do whatever you want, just don’t lie and don’t manipulate any girls.’ ”

Disick added: “If a girl tells you she wants to maybe do something with you and hook up or whatever, if she knows that you’re not in a relationship with her, don’t tell her you are just to get something out of her. And he’s like, ‘No, I know, I get it.’ ”

He went on to share that he’s told his son to simply be honest with whomever he is with.

“So I said, ‘Listen, you can do whatever you want as long as you’re honest.’ And honesty’s the best policy but back in our day, it wasn’t so easy,” he explained.

Kourtney is also mom to daughter Penelope and son Reign, both of whom she shares with ex Disick. She also shares son Rocky Thirteen with husband Travis Barker.

via: People