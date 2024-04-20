Kodak Black Scores Legal Victory As Drug & Evidence Tampering Case Gets Dismissed | lovebscott.com

Kodak Black has been granted a legal victory.

via: HipHopDX

His drug case was fully dismissed.

The Florida rapper (real name Bill Kapri) was arrested in December for cocaine possession and tampering with physical evidence, as well as being improperly parked.

The drug possession charge was dismissed earlier this year after lab tests proved the drug was not cocaine but oxycodone, which Kodak had a prescription for.

According to TMZ, the remaining witness tampering charge was tossed out by a judge this week, rendering the case closed.

Yak’s attorney Bradford Cohen said in a statement: “The court recognized the valid arguments that were made to dismiss the last remaining count of this wrongful arrest. We are happy to see the case resolved and Kodak continue to be successful in both the entertainment world and his philanthropic ventures.”

The only remaining offense from the arrest is the traffic citation.

Kodak Black was released from jail in February after the drug possession charges were dropped.

Shortly after he left Broward County Jail, however, Kodak found himself in a confrontation with local media.

In a video captured by WPLG Local 10, the 26-year-old could be seen hurling rocks at the broadcaster’s photographer while rambling incoherently.

He also threatened to assault a reporter as he left the jail.

The reporter for Local 10 confirmed that a police report had been filed against the rapper as the rocks injured the camera operator.

Kodak’s attorney defended his client following the incident and slammed media coverage of the controversial rap star.

“I’m sure the mainstream won’t carry it. @tmz_tv will probably only run something negative,” he wrote. “But we know how @kodakblack moves and what he’s been doing since day one. It’s a shame when people only want negativity on someone.”

In a separate post, Cohen wrote: “In typically Kodak fashion, he just pledged to donate to the college fund of a 2-year-old and a 5 month old. Whose father was a Minnesota officer killed recently in the line of duty. Expecting his 2nd son this Friday, he knows how important family is and hopes it helps relieve some burden.”

Kodak recently said he was the happiest he had ever been after kicking his drug addictions, something he has been very open about.