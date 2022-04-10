Kodak Black Calls Out Jada Pinkett: ‘You Don't Deserve Will Smith’ [Video]

Kodak Black weighed in on Will Smith’s relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith — but his take was one we haven’t seen before.

via: Rap-Up

While on Instagram Live, the “Super Gremlin” rapper called out the Girls Trip actress for previous comments she made about her husband, who slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife during last month’s Oscars.

“Jada Pinkett, baby, you was out of pocket. You out of pocket for that shit,” Kodak said before telling Jada to link with him. “Come f**k with me. That’s what you need to do ’cause that shit you doing, that shit you doing ain’t real, bro.”

Kodak’s comments come after a resurfaced interview with Pinkett, where she admitted that she cried before marrying the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in 1997.

“I was under so much pressure, you know, being a young actress, being young, and I was just, like, pregnant and I just didn’t know what to do,” she said in a clip from her “Red Table Talk” series. “I never wanted to be married.”

Kodak went on to defend Smith for his devotion to his wife. “You got a ni**a who love you, all kinds of shit,” he added. “Come f**k with Kodak. That’s what you need ’cause you just on some bullshit. You don’t deserve Will Smith. You deserve Yak. You deserve me.”

He then addressed Jada’s relationship with Tupac Shakur, which Smith admitted made him feel “deeply insecure.” “Tupac wasn’t all the way cut, wasn’t all the way gangsta his whole life. The boy went to acting school, all kind of shit, dancing,” Kodak said. “Stop playing Will Smith like that, bro. Will Smith a stand-up ni**a, a stand-up man with integrity.”

He suggested that the King Richard star find himself a “young tenderoni.” “Go get you some shit about 18 years old, get you some shit about 22,” he said.

He even criticized Willow Smith’s loyalty to her father, and recommended Will find himself a new daughter. “Go ‘head get you a whole ‘nother daughter, one who gon’ praise you, gon’ cherish you. Bitch, you supposed to be my daughter, daddy’s girl.”

In the wake of the Oscars controversy, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that it was banning Smith from returning to the show or attending any other Academy events for the next 10 years. Smith responded in a statement, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

