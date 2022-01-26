Kobe and Gianna Bryant Statue Erected at Site of Helicopter Crash [Photos]

The two-year anniversary of the deaths of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others saw plenty of tributes, including a physical one at the site of the helicopter crash that rocked the basketball world.

via: Revolt

The figure, which was built by Dan Medina, is 160 pounds and made of bronze. At the base of the statue, it read, “Heroes come and go, but legends are forever.” The names of all nine victims of the Jan. 26, 2020 helicopter crash were also written on the bottom. The piece will only be at the location temporarily. Medina is planning to take it down by sunset, in hopes that the city will build a larger version to honor Kobe and GiGi’s lives.

Tributes to the Bryants have been pouring in all day. Lamar Odom, who was Kobe’s former teammate on the Los Angeles Lakers, took to Instagram to reflect on the late basketball star. “Not a day goes by without thinking of you my brother [Kobe Bryant],” he wrote in an Instagram post. “To [Vanessa Bryant] and the family, I love you all! I have been taking on everyday with the #MambaMentality and it has helped me remain focused and accomplish different goals I have set for myself. Bean showed me what greatness takes! So, I am taking it!”

Lamar Odom shares a look at the custom chain he was gifted, which honors the late Kobe and Gigi Bryant ?????

•

?: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/bLij0bys7Z — 935 KDAY (@935KDAY) January 26, 2022

Ciara, who is close friends with Vanessa, shared a photo of herself sporting Kobe’s number 24 jersey. “Forever & Always in our hearts Kobe & Gigi #2 #24,” the “Goodies” singer posted on Instagram and Twitter. “Love you [Vanessa and Natalia Bryant].”

Forever & Always in our hearts.

Kobe & Gigi #2 #24 ?? pic.twitter.com/iUV0QYk20o — Ciara (@ciara) January 26, 2022

Vince Carter took to Twitter to mourn Kobe’s passing, which happened to fall on the same day as his birthday. “I’m thankful to see another year of life, but it’s really tough to celebrate when the world lost a great human being on this same day,” he tweeted. “Rest well Kobe the world is truly missing a great one. So on this day, I celebrate you & I say thank you for the battles & the friendship. #8/24.”

I’m thankful to see another year of life but it’s really tough to celebrate when the world lost a great human being on this same day. Rest well Kobe the world is truly missing a great one.

So on this day I celebrate you & I say thank you for the battles & the friendship.#8/24 pic.twitter.com/3eLr9cT6gS — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 26, 2022

Check out a photo of the Kobe and Gianna statue below.

A statue of Kobe and Gigi Bryant has been placed where they tragically passed away pic.twitter.com/7PfpqJZkCI — CantGetRight (@Splashystackss) January 26, 2022