Kings Star DeMar DeRozan Sllegedly Gets in Heated Altercation at Sushi Restaurant

Looks like NBA player DeMar DeRozan got more than he ordered at a sushi place Friday night … ’cause we have video of him getting into a heated altercation.

According to TMZ Sports, the altercation occurred Friday night at Yume Sushi in Calabasas.

The outlet shared a 28-second video of the incident, where DeRozan allegedly got into a screaming match with another individual and briefly got physical at some points.

TMZ reported that things escalated when a man put a phone with a bright light in the NBA star’s face before DeRozan knocked the device out of the person’s hand.

In the short video, DeRozan is seen grabbing for the legs of another person who is on the floor of the restaurant.

The man, after getting up, repeatedly asked for his phone back.

Sgt. Brandon Painter of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the squabble is under investigation, according to multiple reports.

DeRozan, 34, averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists during his first season with the Kings.

The six-time All-Star inked a three-year deal worth $73.9 million with the Kings last offseason.

Shortly after the Kings’ 120-106 play-in loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday, Sacramento decided to part ways with general manager Monte McNair.

The split comes due to McNair’s concern over losing decision-making power, per The Athletic, stemming from the controversial firing of head coach Mike Brown earlier this season.

Brown was fired after a slow start for the Kings which saw the team go 13-18 during his tenure.

