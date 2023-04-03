‘King Shaka’ Series Not Moving Forward at Showtime

Showtime has axed King Shaka, its upcoming epic drama series executive produced by Antoine Fuqua, which tells the sweeping story of the Zulu Empire founder.

via: Variety

The series tells the story of the titular Zulu king, who will be played by Charles Babalola. According to an individual with knowledge of the production, filming had been mostly completed on the historical epic series and Showtime and producer CBS Studios plan to shop it to other outlets.

This marks the latest completed series to be moved off Showtime as the network prepares to be merged with Paramount+. The drama “Three Women” recently left Showtime only to be picked up by Starz. Likewise, “Ripley” starring Andrew Scott moved to Netflix after originally being ordered at Showtime.

“King Shaka” was originally ordered to series in 2021. Along with Babalola, the cast for the series includes Thapelo Mokoenaas, Warren Masemola, Aïssa Maïga, Thando DIomo, Charmaine Bingwa, and Nkeki Obi-Melekwe.

“King Shaka” is created and executive produced by Olu Odebunmi and Tolu Awosika, and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua, Bridget Carpenter, Propagate’s Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Rodney Ferrell. Seith Mann, who is directing the pilot, and Spencer Medof are also executive producers. Scott Greenberg is a producer, and Michael Callas is producing for Hill District Media. Gugulethu Zuma-Ncube and Pepsi Pokane also produce. CBS Studios produces.

Upon being merged with Paramount+, Showtime will be renamed Paramount+ With Showtime. Plans have already been announced to build franchises around some of Showtime’s biggest existing IP, including new spinoffs of hit shows like “Dexter” and “Billions.”

Deadline first reported that the series would not move forward.