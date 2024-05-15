King Charles First Official Portrait Since Coronation Causes a Stir on Social Media | lovebscott.com

King Charles III’s first official portrait as king was met with divided reactions from royal fans.

The portrait, painted by British artist Jonathan Yeo, is the first official portrait of the king to be completed since his coronation, according to the royal family’s X account.

? The artist said of the experience of painting The King: “When I started this project, His Majesty The King was still His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, and much like the butterfly I've painted hovering over his shoulder, this portrait has evolved as the subject's role in… pic.twitter.com/U289q8AlMh — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 14, 2024

In a video, Charles pulled a black covering, unveiling the large red portrait alongside Yeo. The king, 75, is wearing a Welsh Guards uniform in the piece and holding a sword. A butterfly hovers over his shoulder.

In a statement shared by the Royal Family, Yeo said he started working on the portrait when the king was still the prince of Wales, and that it “evolved as the subject’s role in our public life has transformed.”

“I do my best to capture the life experiences and humanity etched into any individual sitter’s face, and I hope that is what I have achieved in this portrait,” Yeo said. “To try and capture that for His Majesty The King, who occupies such a unique role, was both a tremendous professional challenge, and one which I thoroughly enjoyed and am immensely grateful for.”

This isn’t the first portrait Yeo has worked on for the Royal Family. Yeo completed paintings of Charles’ father, the Duke of Edinburgh, in 2008, and his wife, Camilla, the then-Duchess of Cornwall, in 2014.

The portrait of Charles will eventually be exhibited in Draper’s Hall in London.

Check out some social media reaction below discussing the large red elephant in the room.

Who approved King Charles III’s new portrait cuz it looks like he’s in hell?! pic.twitter.com/sxbZRytXeL — Kristen Van Nest ?? Author of WHERE TO NEST (@KristenVanNest) May 14, 2024

Why does King Charles III first official portrait look so satanic? pic.twitter.com/JPwvrjmAtI — ADAM (@AdameMedia) May 15, 2024

In Other News…. King Charles just unveiled a new portrait of himself looking like satan Burning in Hell Drop a . If this seems accurate. https://t.co/ysUBccIllt pic.twitter.com/KwYHgJjrxD — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) May 14, 2024

Jake Tapper: We present without comment the first official portrait of Britain's King Charles III since his coronation – apparently after he massacred a small village. pic.twitter.com/PptgNUiJr7 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 14, 2024