King Charles Diagnosed with Cancer

King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, says Buckingham Palace.

via: NBC News

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” according to the emailed statement. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

Buckingham Palace did not specify what form of cancer was diagnosed or at what stage it was found.

The news comes a week after both Kate and King Charles were discharged from a private London clinic after individual procedures. The king underwent a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate, while Kate, 42, had an unspecified abdominal surgery on Jan. 17 for unspecified surgery.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement added.

King Charles ascended the throne last year in a May coronation ceremony months after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Elizabeth reigned until death at the age of 96 in September 2022. She was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch with 70 years on the throne.

Kate, meanwhile, is still in recovery but her husband Prince William is set to return to his royal duties by attending the London’s Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner on Wednesday.

Kensington Palace previously said the Princess of Wales is unlikely to return to her royal duties before Easter, which is on March 31 this year. There was no date specified for the King’s return to duties.