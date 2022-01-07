  1. Home
Kimora Lee Simmons Dragged Over Advice To Khloe Kardashian About Jordyn Woods Drama [Photos + Video]

January 07, 2022 10:30 AM PST

The past is coming bak to haunt Kimora Lee Simmons.

After a clip of her giving Khloe Kardashian some life advice resurfaced online, the business mogul received backlash once again.

The said clip was taken from a 2019 episode of “KUWTK”, featured Kimora weighing in on Khloe’s drama with baby daddy Tristan Thompson after he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods. In the episode, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe were seen FaceTiming Kimora, who later gave the famous sisters advice about how to handle the scandal.

“I just think, you guys, cannot let people take advantage of you like this. Like, Kim said, Khloe, that you were trying to take the high road and you were saying, you know,” the business mogul said. ” ‘I’m too old for this, and this girl is young.’ But if you don’t protect your family, you don’t protect your child, your house, what goes on in your home, what kind of s**t are you running? That’s your baby daddy, whether you’re with him or not. You cannot allow this kind of disrespect. Don’t start none, won’t be none.”

After the video went viral on Thursday, January 6 on Twitter, people started criticizing Kimora who appeared to encourage the Kardashians to bully a fellow black woman. “hold on, cause not kimora lee really being okay with these yt women bullying a black woman?!?!” one person questioned.

“Kimora’s involvement is so weird. It’s the way she glorifies ‘baby daddy for me, like Tristan was a stellar guy hadn’t already cheated just days before Khloe’s labour anyway.. this entire is truly disturbing,” another user wrote. “This scene always pissed me off because Kimora’s own daughter opened up about her being bullied at her school, yet Kimora turned around and encouraged it to another woman,” another comment read.

One person added, “Kimora is too damn old to be entertaining and egging on these kind of shenanigans. And I just realized that Khloe is seven years older than Tristan. Embarrassing isn’t even the word.”

Back in 2019, Kimora also received huge flak for her advice. When one user sarcastically asked if she gave her daughter the same advice when she was getting bullied by her classmate, Kimora defended herself in an Instagram comment.

“I don’t condone bullying at all,” she wrote at the time. “I am def more old school. I pop heads. Guys and girls included. Everybody responsible. These are adult men and women involved. Not children.”

Relive some of the reactions from when the episode originally aired.

