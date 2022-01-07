Kimora Lee Simmons Dragged Over Advice To Khloe Kardashian About Jordyn Woods Drama [Photos + Video]

The past is coming bak to haunt Kimora Lee Simmons.

After a clip of her giving Khloe Kardashian some life advice resurfaced online, the business mogul received backlash once again.

The said clip was taken from a 2019 episode of “KUWTK”, featured Kimora weighing in on Khloe’s drama with baby daddy Tristan Thompson after he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods. In the episode, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe were seen FaceTiming Kimora, who later gave the famous sisters advice about how to handle the scandal.

Here’s what Kimora Lee said to the Kardashian’s right before they started bullying Jordyn Woods. This is why young girls commit suicide: pic.twitter.com/dpPP2vVwIK — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) January 5, 2022

“I just think, you guys, cannot let people take advantage of you like this. Like, Kim said, Khloe, that you were trying to take the high road and you were saying, you know,” the business mogul said. ” ‘I’m too old for this, and this girl is young.’ But if you don’t protect your family, you don’t protect your child, your house, what goes on in your home, what kind of s**t are you running? That’s your baby daddy, whether you’re with him or not. You cannot allow this kind of disrespect. Don’t start none, won’t be none.”

After the video went viral on Thursday, January 6 on Twitter, people started criticizing Kimora who appeared to encourage the Kardashians to bully a fellow black woman. “hold on, cause not kimora lee really being okay with these yt women bullying a black woman?!?!” one person questioned.

“Kimora’s involvement is so weird. It’s the way she glorifies ‘baby daddy for me, like Tristan was a stellar guy hadn’t already cheated just days before Khloe’s labour anyway.. this entire is truly disturbing,” another user wrote. “This scene always pissed me off because Kimora’s own daughter opened up about her being bullied at her school, yet Kimora turned around and encouraged it to another woman,” another comment read.

One person added, “Kimora is too damn old to be entertaining and egging on these kind of shenanigans. And I just realized that Khloe is seven years older than Tristan. Embarrassing isn’t even the word.”

Back in 2019, Kimora also received huge flak for her advice. When one user sarcastically asked if she gave her daughter the same advice when she was getting bullied by her classmate, Kimora defended herself in an Instagram comment.

“I don’t condone bullying at all,” she wrote at the time. “I am def more old school. I pop heads. Guys and girls included. Everybody responsible. These are adult men and women involved. Not children.”

Relive some of the reactions from when the episode originally aired.

I’m not sure if Kimora lee Simmons trying to keep up with the Kardashian’s or get invited to the next Christmas party but I’m disappointed in her for even agreeing to do that scene. Wack. Just like that baby phat come back. Wack ? #KUWTK — Natasha lee kraft (@NatashaKraft84) July 1, 2019

Kimora Lee Simmons sending Khloe videos of encouragement to damn near go after Jordyn is disturbing. — Akinev (@VenikaDewan) July 1, 2019

Lmao. watching the Kardashians and these 40 yr old bitches really sat up there and planned that wack shit they was doing online to jordyn cause Kimora Lee Simmons said they look weak! ?? #KUWTK — TK (@Im_Yunique) July 1, 2019

So they really let Kimora Lee Simmons put a battery in their back for it to backfire ??? Honestly, I’m disappointed in Kimora for even condoning that. All these people were on mute when they were messing with their friends men now the tables turn. #KUWTK — barbie (@barbaramonet) July 1, 2019

Khloe’s saying “These bitches think they can fuck our men.” SIS WHAT HAVE YOUR WHOLE FAMILY BEEN DOING??? #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/FhHzQPcWgH — Whorechata (@naiathelion) July 1, 2019

Khloe took French Montanan AND James Harden from Trina And all this over a drunk kiss ?! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/a3wskoDsus — Shar (@__1SasssySag) July 1, 2019

Larsa, Malika, And Khloe are all women in their 30s who have taken someone’s man, slept with a married man, or cheated on their husband .. but got the NERVE to judge a 21 yr old bc Tristan kissed her. #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/cS5zM0WCuD — raveen marie ?? (@xoraveen) July 1, 2019

So Kylie Jenner, the YOUNGEST of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, had to call her GROWN ASS, pushing 40-years-old sisters to tell them to stop bullying Jordyn Woods for a situation that was initiated by Khloe Kardashian’s baby’s father. Whew, chile the mental illness. — Demi (@demetriachavon) July 1, 2019