Kim Zolciak’s Husband Kroy Accused Of Missing Payments On Rolls-Royce, Lawsuit Demands He Turn Over Car Immediately

Things just went from bad to worse for Kroy Biermann not only is he embroiled in an acrimonious divorce with Kim Zolciak, but he’s now being sued for allegedly missing lease payments on a Rolls-Royce.

via: Radar Online

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, BMW Financial Services filed suit against Kroy on June 12.

In the lawsuit, the company said Kroy had entered into a lease agreement for a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. However, they said he has failed to make the required payments.

BMW said Kroy still has the car at the home he shares with Kim. Despite demands that he turn over the car, BMW says he has refused to produce the vehicle.

Kroy has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this week, Kroy filed a bombshell motion as part of the couple’s bitter divorce. He claimed Kim had been teasing a return to Real Housewives of Atlanta and he feared she would air their dirty laundry on the reality show.

Kroy asked the judge presiding over their divorce to appoint a Guardian ad Litem to “represent the children’s interest” in the divorce.

Kroy said he has attempted to shield their children from the “negative fall-out of their parent’s divorce, [Kim] continues to direct, in a derogatory tone, abusive, profane and threat-laden language at [Kroy] with little concern if the children are present.”

He added, “Based on previous experience, [Kroy] is concerned that [Kim] will use the television show to garner attention by discussing the divorce and exposing the children to behavior that would be great for TV ratings, but not for the mental health and wellbeing of the children.”

In regard to Kim’s recent allegations he smokes marijuana, he said, she has provided no proof to support her claims and added, “These allegations provide no other purpose than to harass and defame [Kroy] and put the children at risk of not being permitted to see their father.”

Kim’s lawyer fired back at Kroy’s accusations that Kim wasn’t a present mother since the divorce. He said, “The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children. Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way.”

He added, “She refuses to allow Kroy to paint her as something she is not for his own gain. Kim looks forward to the day we can appear in court and solve these issues once and for all.”