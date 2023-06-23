Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Calls Police Over Alleged 'Kidnapping' Of Their Son

The Biermann divorce continues to get messier and messier.

via: Radar Online

The toxic divorce battle between reality star Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann exploded recently with several 911 calls to police involving allegations of kidnapping and a stolen handbag, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The feuding couple is incredibly living under the same hot Georgia roof as they engage in a fierce bare-knuckle divorce —leading to a series of dramatic domestic calls to police for assistance, records exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com show.

The latest Georgia storm erupted on June 16 when 911 was called five times to handle another domestic squabble where the dueling couple exchanged a series of allegations against each other – all apparently in front of their four innocent children ages, 12, 11 and 9-year-old twins.

The explosive 911 calls came just two days after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star pleaded with a judge to evict Biermann from their mansion where he has remained since the couple officially separated on April 30, 2023.

Biermann meanwhile has also asked the judge to toss Zolciak out of the marital home – as they both seek primary custody of the children. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biermann told police during another domestic squabble he doesn’t have the financial resources to live elsewhere.

The first 911 call from an unknown person came in at 6:24 p.m. but the “person” immediately “disconnected,” the report from the Milton, Georgia Police Department.

A second call was made at 6:25 p.m. and is listed as a possible “domestic” but the police report does not provide any details as to what happened.

Biermann made the third call at 6:27 p.m. accusing Kim of allegedly being involved in a bizarre kidnapping scheme.

“Son was dropped off with a woman named Aleese,” the report states. “Husband said he was filing kidnapping for his son going to the rodeo.”

The fourth call to 911 arrived at 14 seconds later with Zolciak alleging that her: “Husband stole (a) bag.”

The last call was made by an unknown person at 6:28 p.m. informing the police that he or she “doesn’t need police at this time and will call back.”

The two-page police report does not indicate if officers responded to the home.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed last month Zolciak and Biermann participated in another nasty tiff in May leading to another series of bizarre 911 calls and accusations of domestic violence, false imprisonment, theft of a credit card and high-priced designer handbags.

That fight erupted when Biermann called 911 because he Zolciak was preventing him from using the bathroom — and she accused him of physically blocking and ‘chest thumping’ her as she exited.

“She was advised that Kroy could be charged with False Imprisonment for keeping her against her will and Obstructing While Making a 911 Call,” the report detailing the May 2 incident states. “She was unaware that she could call involving those offenses.”

Zolciak also told police that “similar incidents occurred in the past” but she didn’t call the police because she “didn’t want the media’s attention.”

The couple have lobed various allegations against each other including: Biermann smokes marijuana to Zolciak blowing wads of cash with her online gambling addiction.

But the real battle seems to center around the dangerously volatile War of the Roses living condition inside the mansion which they co-own and acquired during their marriage.