Kim Zolciak’s ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Canceled By Bravo After 8 Seasons

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ spin-off has been canceled by Bravo after 8 seasons.

According to production sources, the network decided not to move forward with another season because Bravo felt the show had simply run its course after 8 years documenting Kim’s family.

The show premiered in 2012 when Kim and her husband, NFL star Kroy Biermann, first got married.

Eventually, Kim left ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ to film ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ full-time.

The series’ most recent season had its premiere delayed by 3 months due to the pandemic, but sadly for the Biermann family it’ll be their last.