Kim Zolciak Wants Kroy Biermann to Undergo Psych Evaluation, Claims He May Have CTE

Kim Zolciak says her estranged husband needs psychological help … and is asking a court to appoint medical professionals to evaluate Kroy to see if he has CTE.

TMZ reports Zolciak, 46, wants Biermann to receive psychological help and now wants medical professionals to determine if the former Atlanta Falcons player has CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy).

In documents filed in family court on Tuesday, she alleged she believes her ex is battling the effects of the disease and has asked the court to appoint healthcare workers to examine her spouse.

CTE is a degenerative brain disease that is caused by repeated hits to the head. Over time, these hits result in the accumulation of tau protein around the brain, which can lead to confusion, depression and eventually dementia.

There have been several retired football players who have come forward with brain diseases, many of whom attribute their condition to the game.

In the documents, Zolciak alleged Biermann frequently gets into expletive-laden outbursts about her with their four minor children present.

She also alleges he has used physical violence against her.

Zolciak has also accused her estranged husband of ‘extreme sexual promiscuity.’

Zolciak also claims her spouse has attempted to prevent their children from contacting her. She alleges he has assumed control of their cell phones.

She included stats from a Boston University study examining the frequency of CTE in former NFL players. Over 90% of participants had the ailment.

With these stats in mind, Zolciak states it’s probable Biermann – who played for the Atlanta Falcons from 2008 to 2015 – is suffering from CTE.

DailyMail.com has contacted a representative for Biermann for comment.

In 2023, Biermann also asked that Zolciak undergo a psychological evaluation, accusing her of having a gambling problem.

This latest report is not the first time CTE has been brought up in connection with Biermann.

During a May 2023 phone call with police, Zolciak appeared to imply he had the disease.

Zolciak alleged Biermann locked her out of the home while she was attempting to get her medication during the call, which was obtained by Us Weekly.

‘He’s diabolical, he just wants to create havoc,’ she said. ‘I mean you would think I cheated on the guy, the way he f***king behaves. It’s, like, super strange, erratic behavior and I never know who I’m going to get.’

Though Zolciak did not outwardly state he has CTE, she seemed to suggest it by saying the NFL needs to be ‘held accountable for these shenanigans.’

Milton County officer James Spivey told her during the call: ‘I know that’s what they’re looking into about all that CTE stuff because the responsibility of the league to you know, handle up on that and get a closer look at it beforehand.’

‘I don’t know if that’s what he’s dealing with, but you know,’ Spivey added.

Biermann was drafted into the NFL in 2008 after attending Montana, and played eight seasons, all for the Falcons. He had his most productive year on the field in 2012 when he started 14 games, racking up 36 tackles, three sacks and scoring a touchdown on an interception.

Zolciak and Biermann have been embroiled in a bitter and messy divorce battle the last two years.

Their financial issues have come to light and police have also been involved in their disputes.

In December, Zolciak claimed Biermann threw her to the ground during an alleged argument.

The Milton Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at the residence on November 27 and detailed the alleged incident in a report obtained by TMZ.

Zolciak told police that she was standing on a ladder removing curtains when her ex became confrontational and alleged removed her from the ladder and threw her to the ground.

Biermann, in his own version of the alleged incident, claimed that Zolciak both attacked him from behind and hit him in the face.

Two of their children – who were not named in the report – had witnessed the alleged altercation inside the house, and later spoke to authorities after they arrived to the scene. They offered different versions of what happened, with their younger daughter telling police her mother had fallen from the ladder.

She alleged her father had previously talked to her and told her to be honest with the police, but she said he never told her way to say.

One of their sons had also been at the home at the time and came up from the basement upon hearing the argument, but also did not see Kroy pull Kim off the ladder.

However, after taking both the estranged couple’s sides of the story, police were unable to decide who the ‘primary aggressor’ was.

Zolciak and Biermann wed in 2011 before splitting up in 2023.

They share six children together: Kroy Jr., 13, Kash, 12, twins Kaia and Kane, 11, in addition to Brielle, 27, and Ariana, 23, the daughters Zolciak welcomed from previous relationships whom were adopted by the football alum.

In the latest chapter of their divorce, the couple finally sold off their Georgia mansion, according to TMZ.

via: Daily Mail

