Kim Zolciak Sparks Concern With Dramatic Weight Loss After Split From Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak has apparently worked on her revenge body following her split from Kroy Biermann.

via: Radar Online

Reality star Kim Zolciak returned to social media for the first time since her shock split from estranged husband Kroy Biermann, showcasing a noticeably trimmer figure in photos from a pal’s baby shower.

RadarOnline.com has learned the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s latest post has sparked concerns amongst fans who fear her weight loss has gone too far.

Kim was all smiles in the portraits alongside daughters Brielle and Ariana and other loved ones who all got in the spirit by adding their own flair to the pink theme.

“We took a little road trip to Augusta and we had the best time. I can’t wait to meet this little nugget soon,” the ex-Bravolebrity gushed in her caption after the Saturday event.

Many fans were happy to see the newly single star in good spirits while others were more worried over her slim physique. “Beautiful still but too thin! Hope all is well,” one social media user wrote. “You look gorgeous but stay healthy and don’t lose too much weight please,” a second chimed in. “You can see who eats and doesn’t,” a third added.

Supportive fans also rushed to the comments after seeing the new snaps on her grid showing Kim wearing a form-fitting dress with matching open-toe heels. “Divorce looks good on you honey,” one complimented. “We need more Kim on TV!! Please come back,” another pleaded amid rumors of her reality show comeback post-breakup.

Sources told RadarOnline.com that it’s “too premature” for producers to discuss her possible return to RHOA, and the same goes for her family’s Don’t Be Tardy spinoff, although that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen in the future.

Unfortunately, there’s been no shortage of drama between the exes amid their divorce proceedings.

RadarOnline.com exclusively broke the story this month that Kroy called the cops on Kim on May 2 after she allegedly refused to leave the bathroom so he could shower, days before another incident erupted between the two and she called the police.

The exes filed dueling divorce petitions on May 8 – both asking the court to award them primary custody of their four minor kids: Kroy, Kash, Kaia, and Kane – in addition to child and spousal support.