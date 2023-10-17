Kim Zolciak Seeks Full Custody of Kids Amid Bitter Kroy Biermann Divorce: I’m a ‘Loving, Fit and Proper Parent’

Kim Zolciak is finally responding to Kroy Biermann’s divorce filing, and she has some demands of her own.

via: Page Six

Zolciak is seeking full custody of her four minor children with Kroy Biermann, insisting in court documents obtained by Page Six that she is a “loving, fit and proper parent.”

On Tuesday, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 45, filed her response to the retired NFL star’s second divorce petition from August and finally agreed that their union is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Zolciak — who initially wanted the case dismissed because she and Biermann, 38, have had “marital sexual relations on multiple occasions” — claimed in her response that the pair officially separated on Sept. 7.

She’s now asking for “a total divorce” to be granted.

Though she wants primary physical custody of Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10, Zolciak is open to joint legal custody with Biermann, whom she believes “should have liberal visitation” with their kids.

The former Bravolebrity went on to argue that the athlete “should pay temporary and permanent child support” given that she is “dependent upon” him “for support and maintenance.”

Zolciak is also requesting “temporary and permanent alimony” from Biermann “during the term of and separation thereafter.”

She acknowledged that the estranged couple “acquired certain assets and debts” during their 11-year marriage and feels she is “entitled an equitable portion,” including half of the sale of their newly listed $6 million family home in Milton, Ga.

Zolciak “desires any and all pre-marital assets, gifts and inheritances” to be “retained and assigned” to their rightful owner.

Additionally, she wants Biermann to cover her attorneys’ fees.

The mother of six — who has been hawking the family’s luxury belongings in an attempt to make some cash amid two looming lawsuits — requested that the ex-football player be forbidden from “removing or secreting any property of the parties, including any bank accounts, retirement accounts, furniture and household goods in the marital residence until all claims of the parties can be heard and determined.”

Biermann, for his part, had requested sole legal and sole physical custody of their brood, as well as child support and alimony from Zolciak.

Biermann has claimed that Zolciak’s alleged gambling addiction “financially devastated” their family, while Zolciak has expressed “concerns” about the “safety” of their kids because she allegedly witnessed Biermann smoking marijuana.

(She is also mom to daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom he legally adopted during their marriage.)

The cops have been called to the “Don’t Be Tardy” alums’ house over domestic disputes twice in the past six months.