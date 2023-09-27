Kim Zolciak Scolded By Judge For Skipping Divorce Hearing: This Session Was a ‘Waste’

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann had a hearing in their bitter divorce case, but the judge called it a “waste” after the Don’t Be Tardy star failed to show up to the hearing, which was held via Zoom.

via: Page Six

According to “Entertainment Tonight,” when Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shermela J. Williams noticed everyone was present except for Zolciak, she asked her lawyer, David Beaudry, to explain her absence.

Beaudry said Zolciak couldn’t make it to the hearing, which was held on Zoom, because she was on a flight back from Australia after filming MTV’s “The Surreal Life.”

Beaudry tried apologizing for Zolciak’s absence, but the judge appeared “irritated.”

Williams reminded Beaudry that Zolciak’s “presence was not waived for today, so she is supposed to be here.”

“I did not waive her presence,” she continued.

After a brief pause, the judge went on to reschedule the hearing for Sept. 29, while calling today’s a “waste.” She noted that all parties involved would have to appear in person moving forward.

This is just one of the many of the latest developments in Zolciak and Biermann’s ongoing divorce saga.

Earlier this week, the 45-year-old reality TV star requested to have their divorce dismissed. She explained that she disagrees that their marriage is “irretrievably broken” because they’re still having sex with each other.

Biermann quickly fired back with a response, saying sexual relations do not “nullify” his petition.

The ex-linebacker, 38, acknowledged that he and his estranged wife have, in fact, been having sex. However, he maintained in his new court documents, which Page Six obtained, that he has “no desire to reconcile.”

The court documents went on to say, “The fact that he engaged in sexual relations with [Zolciak] does not indicate a desire to reconcile. [He] remains steadfast in his desire to divorce.”

Biermann also wants to sell the family’s $3 million Georgia home, as it’s facing foreclosure on Nov. 7, but he claimed Zolciak has no desire to leave the estate.

“She has stated that she prefers to file for bankruptcy; a move that will ensure that the parties and their children will remain under the same roof for a significant period of time,” the documents state.