Kim Zolciak Says Decision to Sell House was Not Kroy Biermann's Idea Amid Divorce

As we previously reported, Kroy Biermann asked a judge to the allow the sale of the $3 million mansion he shares with estranged wife Kim Zolciak amid their ongoing financial issues.

The former NFL player has requested an emergency hearing to get permission to put their Georgia home on the market.

Biermann believes the sale could help cover the “significant debt” they have racked up during their ill-fated marriage.

Speaking with TMZ, Kim Zolciak is claiming the idea to sell wasn’t all Kroy’s.

Kim hit up Il Pastaio Friday night, and she said flat out … the decision to sell their home was mutual.

Regardless of whose idea it was, money is clearly tight over there.