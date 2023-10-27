Kim Zolciak Pleads With Judge to Call Off Foreclosure Auction Days Before Bidding War, Says Her Children Will Be Homeless

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann know they’re in a serious hole, and they’re asking the court to prevent that hole from getting any deeper.

via: Radar Online

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the reality stars, who are still living under the same roof while fighting in divorce court, have filed a complaint for injunction and a temporary restraining order against Truist Bank.

The exes said they are the owners of a 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,500 sq. ft. mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia.

In their filing, the duo said they are still fighting over property in their bitter divorce. They said the only asset of value is the home in question.

Kim and Kroy said Truist Bank has “initiated a nonjudicial foreclosure proceeding” against the home. The reality stars explain they recently listed the property for $6 million.

However, the home is scheduled to be auctioned off on November 7, 2023.

The Bravo stars are pleading with the court to restrain the bank from foreclosing on the home claiming they will suffer, “immediate and irreparable injury in that to allow defendant to continue with the foreclosure would thwart the spirit and intention of the Order issued in the divorce case in order to preserve the marital estate.”

Kim submitted an emotional declaration in the case pleading with the judge to help.

She said, “I am writing this affidavit today with a sense of urgency and a sincere request for vour understanding and assistance in a matter of great importance to mv family.”

Kim said her biggest concern was providing stability to her four minor children during the divorce.

She added, “Our primary concern revolves around the home that we share, in which we have invested not only our finances but also our memories. The bank holds the mortgage for this property. and we are also burdened with a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) and unresolved IRS obligations.”

Kim said she believes the home holds significant equity, and “we strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence.”

Kim said if the bank foreclosed on the home, “Kroy and I will face insurmountable financial hardships, and the most devasting consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless.”

Kim pleaded with the court to stop the foreclosure sale. “We understand the gravity of this situation,” she wrote.