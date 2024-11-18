Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s House Heading to Auction Dec. 3

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s house is finally going up for auction.

The 46-year-old reality star and the 39-year-old retired NFL linebacker’s seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom house will be sold December 3, so they can pay back Truist Bank after defaulting on their $1.56M loan from 2012 – according to TMZ.

Kim and Kroy’s single-family residence was valued at $5.5M by residential appraiser Alan Daniel and it was first put on the real estate market by realtor Jenny Doyle for $6M in 2023 before slashing the price to $3.95M in August.

It’s a good thing the battling Biermanns will soon live apart after the police were called several times to break up their fights, along with a judge ordering them to stick to a set schedule for their two-story walk-in closet.

Originally built in 2013, the on/off divorcing couple’s lakeside home sits on 1.78 acres and measures 15,694 square feet.

Kim and Kroy’s brick-and-stone estate features a heated pool/spa, in-ground trampoline, gourmet chef’s kitchen, entertaining space, 500-bottle climate controlled walk-in wine cellar, billiard room, arcade game room, home theater, two-station salon, gym with private massage room, and six-car garage.

Zolciak claimed Biermann was ‘trying to work it out’ with her as recent as September, telling TMZ: ‘He said if I ever divorced him he would destroy me publicly. It’s not going to work.’

The Florida-born socialite also alleged that she paid ‘all the bills’ including their children’s clothing and ‘most of the food.’

‘He has not paid a bill in that house. He’s paid two electric bills in the last 18 months,’ Kim (born Kimberleigh) vented.

‘Not a cable, a water, a phone – nothing. Nothing. That man has not paid a bill in that house. [My daughter] Brielle has helped more than Kroy has [financially].’

Zolciak noted that the Montana-born ex-manager has a security blanket in the form of his $1.5M NFL pension after playing for the Atlanta Falcons from 2008–2015.

‘He’s fine. He’s hoarded all of his money and I’ve spent all mine taking care of my family,’ the former nursing student blasted.

Kim and Kroy – who share six children aged 10-27 – filed for divorce from each other in May 2023 after 12 years of marriage.

