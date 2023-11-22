Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann’s Explosive, Police-Involved Fight Due to Strained Finances: Report

The newfound happy times between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann were very short-lived, in fact, just a few days after celebrating their 12th anniversary, they were at each other’s throats.

via: Page Six

Their marriage started to break down again because of simmering tensions about their money, TMZ reported early Wednesday.

The estranged couple have been fighting again for about a week, but their bickering came to a head Monday when they got into an “extremely loud” altercation that prompted one of their kids to call the police.

Zolciak, 45, and Biermann, 38, have been living under the same roof, albeit in different sections of the house per a previous court order, and they finally erupted, the report stated.

Reps for Zolciak and Biermann didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

Three officers and a supervisor arrived at the pair’s Georgia mansion, which is on the market for $6 million, to help settle the dispute. It’s not known which of the duo’s four minor children dialed the authorities.

The “Don’t Be Tardy” alumni have been in financial straits for a long time, having faced foreclosure on their mansion twice. Zolciak and Biermann were able to come to an agreement to avoid losing their home, and once it sells they’ll use the money to pay off some of their mounting debt.

Just last month, a court ordered the former Bravolebrity to pay a bank $230,000 after she defaulted on a home equity line of credit.

She’s also being sued by Saks/Capital One for racking up more than $150,000 in unpaid credit card fees, and she and Biermann were also taken to court by Rolls Royce for skipping payments on their $400,000 vehicle.

Zolciak recently started selling her designer items again in an apparent attempt to recoup some money, but brushed it off as having “a ton of stuff I bought over the years so selling what I don’t want.”

Over the summer, the former reality star also raided her daughter Brielle’s closet in an attempt to make some money.

She listed $5,500 and $7,000 Chanel purses, $500 Louis Vuitton shoes and $700 Prada boots.